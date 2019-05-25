U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Spank Qatar 4-0

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles got off to a flying start at the ongoing FIFA Ui20 World Cup in Poland with a 4-0 thumping of Qatar in their Group D curtain-raiser, yesterday.

The Flying Eagles, runners-up to a Joao Pinto-propelled Portugal in 1989 and a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina in 2005, soared 2-0 up inside 25 minutes.

Home –based professional Maxwell Effiom got the West African side in front after only 12 minutes, and Sweden –based Henry Offia doubled the advantage 12 minutes later.

Nigerian young lads kept a firm hand on things from that point on, and Offia should have made it three early in the second half but saw his weak effort parried for a corner kick.

Manchester City of England’s Ayotomiwa showed shrewdness and clinical competence when put through by a great pass, to make it three in the 68th minute.

Defender Aliu Salawudeen on the books of Amuneke Academy, rifled into the net for Nigeria’s fourth after the ball fell into his path from a corner kick.

Qatar did have their chances. Zulkifilu Rabiu catapulted himself across the Tychy turf to make an outstanding block from Yusuf Abdurisag, and Nigeria goalkeeper Olawale Oremade was alert to break up a three-on-one break from which the underdogs should have made more.

The Flying Eagles will head to the city of Bielsko-Biala, where they play the United States of America in their second game on Monday, while Qatar face Ukraine.