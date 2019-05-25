We Deserve Speaker Of Ondo Assembly – Akure Community

As the inauguration of the ninth Ondo State House of Assembly draws near, the people of Akure, the state capital, have demanded that the community be allowed to produce the next speaker of the House.

The people, under the aegis of Akure Rebirth Group (ARG), lamented that the state capital had not had her fair share in the political configuration of the state despite its ever increasing population and voting strength at every election.

In a statement by its coordinator, Fanibuyan Olamide, the group said since the return to democracy in 1999, Akure had continually clamoured for a fair dealing and treatment in the sharing of major political positions, both at the federal and state levels.

ARG argued that it was a matter of fairness and social justice to allow an indigene of the ancient city to become the next speaker of the Assembly.

“Few weeks to the takeoff of the 9th Assembly, there is no need to play ethnic card but to come to terms with realities and qualities of what it deserves.

“It is expedient to state that the entire Akure community is resolute in her bid to support Hon Sunday Olajide to clinch the position of the speaker, which is zoned to the central senatorial district.

“The Akure community recognises the selection of a speaker as an exclusive business of the honourable members which should be devoid of any external interference.

“It is, however, imperative for the community to call the attention of the honourable members to what is just, equitable, fair and of good quality, which will further enhance and prompt good representation and a purpose-driven Assembly.” the group said.

“The Deji did not mince words in his speech before the large gathering which had traditional rulers, chiefs, religious leaders, opinion and community leaders as well as party faithful in attendance.

“It is therefore illogical and ridiculous for anyone to go against the collective interest of Akure people for selfish reasons and pecuniary gain just like the biblical Esau.”

No fewer than six persons are currently jostling for the position, which has been zoned to the central senatorial district of the state.

Among the top contenders are Oloyelogun, who comes from Ifedore Local Government Area and Olajide from Akure South.