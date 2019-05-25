NEWS
We Deserve Speaker Of Ondo Assembly – Akure Community
As the inauguration of the ninth Ondo State House of Assembly draws near, the people of Akure, the state capital, have demanded that the community be allowed to produce the next speaker of the House.
The people, under the aegis of Akure Rebirth Group (ARG), lamented that the state capital had not had her fair share in the political configuration of the state despite its ever increasing population and voting strength at every election.
In a statement by its coordinator, Fanibuyan Olamide, the group said since the return to democracy in 1999, Akure had continually clamoured for a fair dealing and treatment in the sharing of major political positions, both at the federal and state levels.
ARG argued that it was a matter of fairness and social justice to allow an indigene of the ancient city to become the next speaker of the Assembly.
“Few weeks to the takeoff of the 9th Assembly, there is no need to play ethnic card but to come to terms with realities and qualities of what it deserves.
“It is expedient to state that the entire Akure community is resolute in her bid to support Hon Sunday Olajide to clinch the position of the speaker, which is zoned to the central senatorial district.
“The Akure community recognises the selection of a speaker as an exclusive business of the honourable members which should be devoid of any external interference.
“It is, however, imperative for the community to call the attention of the honourable members to what is just, equitable, fair and of good quality, which will further enhance and prompt good representation and a purpose-driven Assembly.” the group said.
“The Deji did not mince words in his speech before the large gathering which had traditional rulers, chiefs, religious leaders, opinion and community leaders as well as party faithful in attendance.
“It is therefore illogical and ridiculous for anyone to go against the collective interest of Akure people for selfish reasons and pecuniary gain just like the biblical Esau.”
No fewer than six persons are currently jostling for the position, which has been zoned to the central senatorial district of the state.
Among the top contenders are Oloyelogun, who comes from Ifedore Local Government Area and Olajide from Akure South.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Every Woman Is A Queen – Mary Kanu
Mary Kanu is the brain behind the fast growing beauty home Mauchiqueen Beauty Planet. She speaks with MILLICENT AREBUN ONUOHA...
I Break Barriers To Succeed – Fatima
Fatima Yusuf Giwa from Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State is the last child of her family. She was...
Internet Fraudsters Riding Roughshod On Nigerian Music’s Image
SAMUEL ABULUDE writes on Nigerian music, its charm, essence and need to rid it off internet fraudsters and bad image....
We Have No Proper Entertainment Arena In Nigeria – Eddie Madaki
Eddie Madaki is an actor, event promoter and planner and one of the first contestants of popular Tv. show, Gulder...
Producing Iron Ore, Phosphate Locally
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development recently played host to a delegation from two banks and another from a...
Lagos School Where Students Learn In Tears
It was a moment of emotional outbursts as students of Ojota Junior Secondary School, Ojota, Lagos State, relive their efforts...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
States Can Survive Without FG’s Assistance – PMB
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Lawmaker To Obaseki: You’re Political Creation Of Oshiomhole
- NEWS22 hours ago
FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding
- NEWS14 hours ago
Adamawa Rerun: Don’t Disobey Court Order, Ardo Tells INEC
- BANKING AND FINANCE22 hours ago
FCMB Empowers More SME Customers
- LAW14 hours ago
Supreme Court Nullifies APC’s Candidates Elections In Zamfara
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Equities Market Retains Positive Outlook With 1.07% Gain