Zamfara: PDP Congratulates Matawalle, Others, Assures of Good Governance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Zamfara State Governor-elect, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, all federal and state legislators-elect, as well as people of Zamfara state describing their victory as the triumph of the will of the people over manipulative forces.

The party said this victory is a clear pointer to the fact that no matter how long manipulations and anti-democratic tendencies appear to thrive, justice and the will of the people always prevail at the end of the day.

The PDP assured the people of Zamfara state of a purposeful, people-based and result-oriented leadership that will unite and revitalize the state for the greater good, in line with the wishes and aspiration of the people.

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “Zamfara is blessed with abundant human and natural resources adding that the in-coming administration will direct all energies towards harnessing such resources for the wellbeing of all the people.

The PDP therefore urged the people of Zamfara state to resist all forces of division and unite behind their new leaders to move the state forward.

“In congratulating the people of Zamfara state, the PDP expressed optimism that justice will prevail in its effort to retrieve all its stolen mandate, particularly the Presidential mandate that Nigerians freely gave to Atiku Abubakar, at the courts.”