NEWS
ACF Applauds Choice Of Gov. Lalong As Northern Governors Forum Chairman
The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative forum (ACF) has described the election of Plateau State Governor. Hon Barr Simon Bako Lalong as the Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) as not only timely but appropriate.
This is just as the forum describes Governor Lalong as a man full of amiable disposition, humility and experience in governance.
A statement issued and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum Muhammad Ibrahim Biu said, “Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) heartily congratulates Governor Lalong as the new Chairman of the Forum and urge him to bring his wealth of experience and goodwill acquired at both the legislative and executive arms of government to bear in promoting Northern developmental interests within the context of one Nigeria”.
ACF expressed confidence that Governor Lalong as a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and an astute politician, will surely build bridges of understanding, respect and good relations with other Northern Governors to tackle the challenges of insecurity, mistrust among various communities, illiteracy, poverty and unemployment that have bedeviled the region.
“There is the need to therefore evolve a common road map that will urgently address the banditry, herders/farmers clashes and kidnappings that are threatening our peaceful coexistence and economic activities.
“ACF calls upon other State Governors in the North to team up and support Governor Lalong’s effort in providing a credible leadership that will collectively enhance our people both politically and economically”.
