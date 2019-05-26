Africa Commonwealth Nations Set New Heights For Handball

In an effort to develop the game of Handball in Africa, the continent’s Commonwealth of Nations has set the new height to improve the sports.

Speaking during the African Group Meeting Commonwealth Handball Association in Abuja yesterday, the Executive Director, Handball Commonwealth Nations Saidu Jibril opined that the meeting has exposed the various challenges facing the continent and has made a recommendation on how best to develop handball in Africa ahead of the general congress in Sweden.

“From the presentation of the other African countries we were able to see that they are facing a lot of challenges which at the end of the meeting we will come together as one unit in other to present our case when we go to the Congress in Sweden on the 2nd of July 2019,” he said.

Jibril who doubles as the Chairman of Kogi State Handball Association and the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Handball Veterans is confident that the secretariat will remain in Nigeria.

“We have a total number of the 54 Commonwealth of Nations, and I can assure you that the rest of Africa is rooting that Nigeria remains secretariat of the Commonwealth Handball Association because they believe that we have the capacity to do the work.

According to the Director of Grassroots Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are who represented the Sports Ministry lauded the effort of the African body to develop the sports while calling on developed countries to come to the aid of Africa to improve the sports.

“The challenges are same in all the countries, so we want to appeal to the developed countries to come to the aids of the less developed countries, to improve the sports, in the area of technical support, coaching clinics workshops and seminars to enhance the level of handball in these nations”

In his remarks, the former Nigerian minister of youth and sports Sani Ndanusa, who is also a member of the Commonwealth of Nations technical committee vowed to make sure that the sports make its debut in the next Commonwealth of Nations Game.

“During our next Commonwealth of Nations federation congress in Rwanda, I will make sure that the game of handball is included in the next edition of the commonwealth games.”

On his parts, the Kenyan Handball President, Gikaria Ndiritu revealed why he wants the Commonwealth of Nations Secretariat to remain in Nigeria.

“We want the Secretariat to remain in Nigeria, because we believe that Nigeria has what it take to improve the game in the world, because all the sports federation headquarters are in Europe which we want one to remain in Africa, so that the countries within the Commonwealth can come and tap what Nigeria can give because we have seen tournaments been well organized by Nigeria in the past and we want it to remain that way.

Meanwhile, the Sierra Leone representative, Koroma Alie Grbrill, hailed the Nigeria Handball Federation (NHF) under the leadership of Sam ocheho for the level of development of the sports, having watched matches in the ongoing handball league in Abuja.

“The handball is Nigeria I commendable because of what we saw yesterday at the Abuja stadium with young and talented boys and girls are playing the game with so much passion, I must commend Nigeria for the good facilities which are beyond some Africa countries, It means Nigeria can deliver the same ways the Europe nations can in the sports”.