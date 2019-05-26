NEWS
Aisha Buhari Pledges To Champion Women, Youths Participation In Governance
The wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has re-assured Nigerian women and youths of her determination to champion their course for active participation in governance.
Mrs Buhari said this on Saturday in an interaction with some women leaders ahead of 2019 Presidential inauguration at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The session was aimed at charting a new course for Nigerian women in the politics and governance of the country.
The issues discussed includes women and youths empowerment, maternal and child health, girl-child education as well as the stake of women in federal government programmes.
She appealed to government to review the role of women in the socio-economic and political environment by adopting the affirmative action necessary for the advancement of women in governance.
”It is only realistic if the efforts of Nigerian women and youths are compensated through both elective and appointive positions at all levels.
”Let me appeal to those concerned at this important period when the administration is commencing its second term to make concerted efforts toward ensuring that Nigerian women and youths are given their fair share in decision-making body.
”It is my conviction that the role of women will become more pronounced as time goes on,” she said.
The wife of the President also pledged to ensure the advancement and protection of the rights and privileges of Nigerian women.
In her remark, the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh, called for proactive measures by women leaders to attain the requisite number of women representation in government.
Etteh emphasised the need for effective legislation to support the quest for women to achieve thirty five per cent affirmative action for women.
On her part, the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Woman Leader, Mrs Salamatu Baiwa, urged women to exercise patience, adding that the future is bright for them in the party.
Baiwa appealed to women to keep pushing for greater involvement. (NAN)
