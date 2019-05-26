NEWS
Al-Makura Presents Staff Of Office To 2 Traditional Rulers
The outgoing governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has presented staff of office to two first class traditional rulers in the state, yesterday.
The first was the former minister of Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril, who received staff of office as the 12th Emir of Nasarawa.
The second was Mr Lawrence Sylvester Ayih, as the second Abaga Toni, of Toni chiefdom in Kokona local government area of the state.
The two occasions took place separately in Nasarawa, the headquarters of Nasarawa Local Government area and in Garaku, the headquarters of Kokona local government area of the state, respectively.
In his speech at the event held in TAAL Sports Complex of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, he called on the people to unite in developing the state to greater heights through tolerance, hard work and cooperation with constituted and traditional institutions for the development of Nasarawa State and the country.
“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, it would be recalled that, consequent upon the death of the former occupant of the throne, His Royal Highness, Hassan Ahmed II, mni of blessed
memory, His Royal Highness, Ibrahim Usman Jibrin was subsequently selected by the Nasarawa selectors to succeed the late Emir.
“It is, indeed, my belief that, as an accomplished administrator, technocrat and former minister and member of the Federal Executive Council, Your Royal Highness will bring to bear your enormous wealth of experience and wide reach on the progress and development of Nasarawa Emirate.
