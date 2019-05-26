Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Al-Makura Presents Staff Of Office To 2 Traditional Rulers

Published

1 min ago

on


The outgoing governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has presented staff of office to two first class traditional rulers in the state, yesterday.

The first was the former minister of Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril, who received staff of office as the 12th Emir of Nasarawa.

The second was Mr Lawrence Sylvester Ayih, as the second Abaga Toni, of Toni chiefdom in Kokona local government area of the state.

The two occasions took place separately in Nasarawa, the headquarters of Nasarawa Local Government area and in Garaku, the headquarters of Kokona local government area of the state, respectively.

In his speech at the event held in TAAL Sports Complex of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, he called on the people to unite in developing the state to greater heights through tolerance, hard work and cooperation with constituted and traditional institutions for the development of Nasarawa State and the country.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, it would be recalled that, consequent upon the death of the former occupant of the throne, His Royal Highness, Hassan Ahmed II, mni of blessed

memory, His Royal Highness, Ibrahim Usman Jibrin was subsequently selected by the Nasarawa selectors to succeed the late Emir.

“It is, indeed, my belief that, as an accomplished administrator, technocrat and former minister and member of the Federal Executive Council, Your Royal Highness will bring to bear your enormous wealth of experience and wide reach on the progress and development of Nasarawa Emirate.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES14 mins ago

Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme

The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
FEATURES18 mins ago

Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital

Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
FEATURES28 mins ago

Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist

John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
FEATURES36 mins ago

Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation

In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
FEATURES39 mins ago

No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba

Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
FEATURES42 mins ago

Power Play In PDP As Bayelsa Conducts LGPolls

The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has fixed July 27 for the conduct of the local government election into...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: