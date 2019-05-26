NEWS
‘Children’s Day: Career Devt., Ethics, Others Part Of New Curriculum For Edo Schools’
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration is undertaking a holistic review of the state’s basic education curriculum to make provision for subjects that will assist in grooming children who will fit properly into the information age.
The governor disclosed this during a Thanksgiving Mass held at the St Paul’s Catholic Church, in Benin City, to celebrate the 2019 Children’s Day.
Obaseki said education serves as a tool to build a developed society, adding that subjects such as Career Development, History, Guidance and Counselling, Ethics and Morality are part of new subjects proposed in the new basic education curriculum in the state.
“We want to use education to build a total human being so that at the completion of Junior Secondary school, a child can know what he or she wants to be in life and should fit properly into the society,” the governor said.
He continued, “Over the last 40 years, education has gone through so much transformation in the country. What we are doing in Edo is to start a reformation process from the foundation. This is why we are reforming our basic education sector to allow us build the kind of society we want.”
Obaseki said building a better Nigeria depends on the kind of children being groomed for the future, noting, “We must focus on the children for a better future for our country. The Nigerian child should see him or herself as part of the Nigerian society and contribute to its development.
He said the 2019 Children Day celebration in the state will be celebrated across the three Senatorial districts of the state simultaneously, adding that the Deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu would be in Edo North to celebrate with children, while the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Emmanuel Agbale, will be in Edo Central, while he would celebrate with children in Edo South.
In his homily, the Assistant Parish Priest, Rev. Father Felix Isedu, urged parents to bring up their children in the fear of the Lord, urging them against abusing their children, which he said reduces the child’s confidence.
HAPPENING NOW
- ‘Children’s Day: Career Devt., Ethics, Others Part Of New Curriculum For Edo Schools’
- ACF Applauds Choice Of Gov. Lalong As Northern Governors Forum Chairman
- My Ultimate Ambition Is To Make Heaven – Amaechi
- PDP Links Escalating Despondency, Suicides To APC’s Bad Governance
- Edo Govt Intensifies Road Construction In Ubiaja, Iruekpen, Ogugu, Others
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Hidden Reason Senators Back Financial Autonomy For LGs
- NEWS13 hours ago
Egbin Power Station: Host Communities Lament Irregular Power Supply
- ENTERTAINMENT13 hours ago
NFVCB Sets Up Panel To Investigate Bobrisky, Movie
- NEWS2 hours ago
Northern Group Wants Emir Sanusi To Resign
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
NAF Kills Scores Of ISWAP Fighters In Borno
- POLITICS19 hours ago
Zamfara: PDP Congratulates Matawalle, Others, Assures of Good Governance
- NEWS19 hours ago
Adamawa Debt Profile N115 Billion Says Transition Committee Chair
- NEWS19 hours ago
Ramadan: ECWA Distributes Food Items To Muslims, Nigerians In Kaduna