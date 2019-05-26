Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

‘Children’s Day: Career Devt., Ethics, Others Part Of New Curriculum For Edo Schools’

Published

1 min ago

on


The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration is undertaking a holistic review of the state’s basic education curriculum to make provision for subjects that will assist in grooming children who will fit properly into the information age.

The governor disclosed this during a Thanksgiving Mass held at the St Paul’s Catholic Church, in Benin City, to celebrate the 2019 Children’s Day.

Obaseki said education serves as a tool to build a developed society, adding that subjects such as Career Development, History, Guidance and Counselling, Ethics and Morality are part of new subjects proposed in the new basic education curriculum in the state.

“We want to use education to build a total human being so that at the completion of Junior Secondary school, a child can know what he or she wants to be in life and should fit properly into the society,” the governor said.

He continued, “Over the last 40 years, education has gone through so much transformation in the country. What we are doing in Edo is to start a reformation process from the foundation. This is why we are reforming our basic education sector to allow us build the kind of society we want.”

Obaseki said building a better Nigeria depends on the kind of children being groomed for the future, noting, “We must focus on the children for a better future for our country. The Nigerian child should see him or herself as part of the Nigerian society and contribute to its development.

He said the 2019 Children Day celebration in the state will be celebrated across the three Senatorial districts of the state simultaneously, adding that the Deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu would be in Edo North to celebrate with children, while the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Emmanuel Agbale, will be in Edo Central, while he would celebrate with children in Edo South.

In his homily, the Assistant Parish Priest, Rev. Father Felix Isedu, urged parents to bring up their children in the fear of the Lord, urging them against abusing their children, which he said reduces the child’s confidence.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES1 hour ago

Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria

Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
FEATURES13 hours ago

Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme

The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
FEATURES13 hours ago

Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital

Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
FEATURES13 hours ago

Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist

John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
FEATURES13 hours ago

Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation

In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
FEATURES13 hours ago

No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba

Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: