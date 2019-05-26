Connect with us
Children’s Day: Obaseki Harps On Equipping Edo Children For Digital Age     

Published

1 min ago

on


The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that investment in the state’s basic education sector is geared towards equipping children in the state for the digital age.

The governor, who said this in commemoration of Children’s Day, marked every May 27, noted that the state government was resolute in securing the future of children in the state by preparing for challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

According to him, “As we mark the Children’s Day, I join parents, guardians and caregivers across the country to celebrate our children, our future and our precious gems from God.

“The Edo State Government is resolute about the need to protect children’s rights, their dignity and physical space, through our Child Rights Act, which protects them from all forms of abuse and exploitation.”

He noted that the state government was dedicated to giving Edo children a secured future, which is driven by government’s huge investment in Information Communication Technology (ICT)-based teaching methods, the training of over 8000 teachers in the state and the ongoing renovation of over 300 schools across the state.

“We will continue to prioritise the interest of our children, and mobilise resources to ensure they are well prepared to compete in a fast-changing, digital age,” he added.


