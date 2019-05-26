NEWS
Edo Investor Wants More Private Investment In Sports
Edo billionaire business mogul, Capt. Hosa Okunbo, at the weekend, called for more private investment to support the growth and development of sport in the country.
The Chairman of Wells Carlton Hotels and Apartment, said more investment in sport will have multiplier effect in all facets of the country’s economy.
He noted that, not only will it boost the development of the local economy, it will also help in addressing some of the nation’s security challenges, especially, youth restiveness.
Okunbor told LEADERSHIP that it was this reason that his company took the decision to support the 7th edition of the annual 10km Okpekpe Road Race.
While commending the organizers for sustaining the annual event for seven years running, he said the race have capacity to boost the economy of communities around the area and the state in general.
He however urged the organizers to ensure that the next edition is improved upon, as its sets it eyes in achieving the Gold label status.
According to him, “Everywhere they do marathon, the economy of the place bubbles and with little time this community will benefit immensely.
“It is something I encourage that we should all built together. Personally, I love sport, whatever opportunity I have, I support sport.”
Similarly, the Managing Director, Wells Carlton & Apartment, Juergen Odenwald, explained that as part of their corporate social responsibilities, the management decided to support sport development and growth in Nigeria.
“Since we are into business that deliver excellence in the hospitality sector, we feel we can also deliver excellence in sports and promoting it. Wells Carlton is a baby of Captain Hosa. It is his initiatives to support this activity, “he said.
