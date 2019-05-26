Egbin Power Station: Host Communities Lament Irregular Power Supply

Residents of Egbin, Ipakan and Ijede areas of Ikorodu, Lagos State, have lamented irregular power supply by the authorities of Egbin Thermal Power Plant in spite of being the host communities.

Leaders of the communities made the appeal at a town hall meeting organised by the host communities of the power plant in Ijede, Ikorodu, yesterday.

They made the appeal against the backdrop of an alleged plan by the authorities of Egbin Power Station to move an abandoned 1X100 MVA transformer project meant for the area to another transmission station.

The Community Development Chairman (CDC), Alhaji Shakiru Ajala, highlighted some of the challenges faced by the communities since Egbin Thermal station was sited in the community.

Ajala urged the government as a matter of urgency to resolve the situation before it gets out of hand.

“The host communities have been in darkness while the Egbin Power Plc Estate enjoys 24 hours uninterrupted power supply,’’ he said.

Ajala said that top among the demands was that the abandoned 100MVA transformer should not to be moved to another transmission station for use but rather to be energised and put to use for the host community.

The regent of Ijede, Chief Kayode Musediku, said that non-availability of power supply had crippled the economy and commercial activities of the communities.

Musediku said that people were moving out from the community en masse as a result of the environmental hazards caused by industrial waste from Egbin thermal station.

“As you can see, people of Ijede are known to be fish farmers but because of the chemicals and hot water flowing into the lagoon, we no longer engage in our usual trade.

“Since this power plant was sited in Ijede, we have not benefited anything from the company. Most times, we pay a huge amount for the epileptic power supply in spite of being the host communities.”

`We are appealing to the government to, as a matter of urgency, intervene because we are peace loving and law-abiding citizens,’’ the regent said.