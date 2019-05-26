NEWS
Egbin Power Station: Host Communities Lament Irregular Power Supply
Residents of Egbin, Ipakan and Ijede areas of Ikorodu, Lagos State, have lamented irregular power supply by the authorities of Egbin Thermal Power Plant in spite of being the host communities.
Leaders of the communities made the appeal at a town hall meeting organised by the host communities of the power plant in Ijede, Ikorodu, yesterday.
They made the appeal against the backdrop of an alleged plan by the authorities of Egbin Power Station to move an abandoned 1X100 MVA transformer project meant for the area to another transmission station.
The Community Development Chairman (CDC), Alhaji Shakiru Ajala, highlighted some of the challenges faced by the communities since Egbin Thermal station was sited in the community.
Ajala urged the government as a matter of urgency to resolve the situation before it gets out of hand.
“The host communities have been in darkness while the Egbin Power Plc Estate enjoys 24 hours uninterrupted power supply,’’ he said.
Ajala said that top among the demands was that the abandoned 100MVA transformer should not to be moved to another transmission station for use but rather to be energised and put to use for the host community.
The regent of Ijede, Chief Kayode Musediku, said that non-availability of power supply had crippled the economy and commercial activities of the communities.
Musediku said that people were moving out from the community en masse as a result of the environmental hazards caused by industrial waste from Egbin thermal station.
“As you can see, people of Ijede are known to be fish farmers but because of the chemicals and hot water flowing into the lagoon, we no longer engage in our usual trade.
“Since this power plant was sited in Ijede, we have not benefited anything from the company. Most times, we pay a huge amount for the epileptic power supply in spite of being the host communities.”
`We are appealing to the government to, as a matter of urgency, intervene because we are peace loving and law-abiding citizens,’’ the regent said.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
Power Play In PDP As Bayelsa Conducts LGPolls
The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has fixed July 27 for the conduct of the local government election into...
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
Emefiele And The Task Ahead
- NEWS23 hours ago
FG Harps On Promoting Economic Growth Through Transport
- FEATURES22 hours ago
Plantain: Remedy For Kidney, Bladder Problems
- NEWS23 hours ago
Russia To Send Military Specialists To Congo Republic: Kremlin
- FEATURES23 hours ago
Aloe Vera For Hair Health, Wounds Healing, Others
- NEWS23 hours ago
2nd Term Inauguration: Enugu Muslims Pray For PMB, Ugwuanyi
- NEWS23 hours ago
Consider An All Inclusive Government, PCP Tasks APC
- NEWS23 hours ago
FRSC, Police Synergise For National Security