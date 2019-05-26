FEPPPAN Maintains Competence For Registration As Pension Union

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has said its application for registration of a new pensioners’ centre is within the framework of the Trade Union Act as also confirmed by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The association insists that it is not an illegal body as described by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP)

FEPPPAN also asked the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and all other pension related agencies to ignore what it termed “NUP tantrums”, saying that NUP has no right to tell any government agency not to deal with her.

In a statement signed by FEPPPAN General Secretary, Mr Franklin O Erinle, the Association noted that it has already been established as a pensioners’ centre and has come to stay, adding that NUP has no choice but to accept its existence in good faith as NLC accepted TUC.

The statement reads in part, “The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) wishes to react to the insinuations in the press conference of the NUP held on Wednesday May 22nd 2019 at its National Secretariat, Abuja.

“We are quick to assert that our application for registration of FEPPPAN is within the framework of the Trade Union Act as also confirmed by a court of competent jurisdiction. So, it is preposterous for a Union registered and supervised by the same Ministry of Labour & Employment to consider the Honourable Minister as practicing illegality for exercising his statutory power to regroup any Union.

“It is also self-serving of the NUP to refer to members of FEPPPAN, who are legally seeking government recognition for effectiveness, as splinter group.

“We wish to state that there is no organ called “NUP Parastatals and Contributory Pensioners” in the NUP Constitution. As such, the individuals assembled to issue the Communique denying ASU’s severance from the NUP lack both the capacity and constitutionality to do so.

“Also, it is important to note that the All Sectoral Unit (ASU) was, before now, an organ recognised in the NUP Constitution until the members unanimously resolved and severed from the NUP. It is equally noteworthy that Comrade Emeka Njoku, who read the NUP Communique, was part of the decision taken at the ASU meeting in Lagos on May 08, 2019, which was reflected in a communique issued after the meeting.

The Association also recalled a communique unanimously signed at the end of NUP All Sectoral Units (ASU) meeting, where all federal parastatals and private sector pensioners severed ties with NUP headquarters.

Accordingly, the communique read; “A communiqué of the Executive Committees of former members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, All Sectoral Units issued after our meeting with representatives of NUP at the NCAA Pensioners Office, Old Local Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on May 08, 2019.

“We met and agreed thus: That henceforth, all ties with the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, National Headquarters, both at Abuja and Ibadan are permanently severed. That, with immediate effect, no deductions from the pension of our members, as check-off dues, should go to the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

“That we adopt the Interim leadership of the newly approved Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) as our leaders, as we consider each and all the parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners present at today’s meeting as bona fide members of FEPPPAN.