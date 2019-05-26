FG And The Whistleblower Policy

The success story of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade cannot be complete without the inclusion of the role of the whistleblower policy. It will be a misrepresentation of facts to say that the federal government’s well-conceived and articulated whistleblower policy has not positively impacted on the anti-graft crusade.

In addition to rousing the consciousness of the citizens that they are a critical factor in the campaign against corruption, the policy has sent a very strong message to corrupt Nigerians, who turned their private residences and property to bank vaults for their looted funds because of the tight noose on the banking and financial system, that the arm of the law with the people’s backing would always catch up with them.

To the credit of both the government and Nigerians, the policy has paid off as corruption cases have been exposed, detected and aborted through the help of whistleblowers.

In its resolve to ensure that citizens, who take the risk to expose corrupt persons and institutions do not regret their actions, the government provided for a reward system in the policy. This measure of paying between five and two-and-half per cent of the money so recovered to the whistleblower as commission has given a boost to the campaign.

Consequently, citizens who were earlier indifferent to the policy have provided security and anti-corruption agencies vital information that have led to the recovery of looted funds.

At the last count, the minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed that the federal government had recovered N605billion through the whistleblower policy. Part of the retrieved money include the controversial National Intelligence Agency (NIA) N13billion ($43million, £27,000, N23million) found in Osborne Tower, Ikoyi Lagos. There was also the $9.8million belonging to a former managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which was recovered from a building in Kaduna, courtesy of the whistleblowers. There are other unreported cases.

The latest exposure of N80.2billion ($223million) by a whistleblower is commendable.

According to media reports, the money was stashed in a bank account owned by the NNPC. The operators of the account had reportedly failed to transfer the money to the Treasury Single Account (TSA) when the policy was adopted until a whistleblower blew the lid.

A whistleblower had reported the case to the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami (SAN) in June 2018 and took the risk of accompanying security personnel to the bank.

Thereafter, the federal government reached an agreement with the whistleblower, who is entitled to N1.8billion commission for exposing the illicit account, which was opened with the sum of $328.998biillion on May 31, 2014 but at the time the fraud was discovered by the whistleblower, the balance was $223million.

On behalf of the federal government, the AGF signed an agreement with the whistleblower on his commission. Although the government has recovered a substantial part of the money, the whistleblower is yet to be paid a dime as his commission. The agreement had stipulated that “any recovered amount from N5billion and above attracts a flat/definite reward of two-and-a-half per cent of the recovered sum,” which must be paid within 30 days of the receipt of the recovered/looted funds. But the government has defaulted in meeting this obligation to the whistleblower.

This is not the first time the government is failing to honour its agreements with whistleblowers as at when due.

In the Ikoyi Tower saga, it took the intervention of civil society organisations (CSOs) and the whistleblower’s lawyer before the commission was paid.

The government had given various excuses, including that the whistleblower could go mad if the money was paid at once to him. There are other cases where whistleblowers who could not afford the luxury of lawyers had to give up their commission.

This newspaper frowns at the practice because it can be a disincentive to the anti-corruption crusade. Since the anti-corruption war thrives on openness, sincerity, and transparency, the government should keep its word. Reneging for any reason after a deal has been signed is counter-productive and should be discouraged.

For anyone, who takes the risk to expose a fraud of such magnitude, the government must not hold back his or her reward, knowing fully well that corruption does fight back.

We, therefore, urge the AGF to do the needful by ensuring that the whistleblower and others that will come after are paid promptly to secure the people’s confidence in the anti-graft war.

Allowing whistleblowers to take legal actions before they are paid their commission is not the way to go.

And now that President Buhari is about to commence the second phase of his administration and some elected officers and political appointees are taking a bow, we suggest that the whistleblowers’ role in the anti-graft war be reinvigorated for better result.