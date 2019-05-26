Group Wants Maina’s Name Removed From EFCC Website

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO) under the auspices of Legislative Watch, has decried the continuous refusal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to halt its flagrant disobedience to court orders and immediately remove the name of the former chairman, Pension Reform Taak Team, Abdulrasheed Maina from its website as “wanted” in contravention to order of the subsisting court order.

The group, which issued seven days’ ultimatum to the EFCC to comply with the court verdicts on Maina, threatened to take the flagrant abuse of the judiciary back to the Court for Contempt proceedings if the commission’s management refuses to abide by this order after the elapse of seven days

They urged both the Attorney General and the Solicitor General of the Federation to wade in and direct EFCC and its management to respect the Court order to save the nation’s Democracy and Rule of Law.

The body also stated that the act of impunity and lawlessness being exhibited by EFCC is closely watched and profiled by the international community, and is making the president’s reputation questionable within and without, adding that the trend is dangerous for the nation’s democracy as well as what the president stands for.

According to Ngozika, all security agencies have complied with the court verdicts on Maina, except the EFCC, which has refused to remove his name from their website as ” wanted” in contravention to order of the subsisting court order.

“Going through the series of events regarding Abdulrasheed Maina’s pension case, it is easy to understand that EFCC is lawless through flagrant disobedience to court orders/judgments.

All the three court judgements secured by Maina against the EFCC have not been obeyed to date”

He said, “The Legislative Watch keenly observed the lawlessness and impunity being played out by the EFCC over the refusal to respect the recent court judgement ordering it to remove the name of former chairman of the Pension Reform Team, Abdulrasheed Maina from its wanted list.”