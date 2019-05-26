How NSCDC Resolved 39,000 Conflicts In 3 Years – UNDP

The Peace and Conflict Management Department of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), resolved 39, 167 conflicts in the country in the last three years.

The team leader, Governance and Peace Building Unit of the UNDP, Matthew Alao, made the disclosure at the closing ceremony of the refresher course and review session organised for Peace Desk officers of the Corps in Abuja.

Also in his breakdown he said, the men and officers of the PCMD of the corps resolved 12,144 cases in 2016; 13, 377 in 2017 and 13,646 in 2018, an unprecedented feat that has left the UNDP willing to invest more into the project.

He also stated that UNDP also said his organisation was working towards extending its support to the Nigeria police in order to enable the police complement what the NSCDC is doing.

He, however, disclosed that his organisation, UNDP, decided to support six state commands’ Peace Unit with commendable mediation testimony and thus, will provide equipment needed to perform better.

“Because of your achievement, it’s better to invest more in you (Peace and Conflict Management Department) than in buying weapons for the organisation.

“We are also planning to establish a peace and conflict resolution unit in the police because we believe that the Police and NSCDC have the capacity to resolve more than 50 per cent conflicts in the country,” he stated.

The commandant general (CG) of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu, said only peace desk officers from the Northeast, Northwest and North central geopolitical zones were invited for the five-day refreshers’ workshop.

The commandant general, who was represented at the occasion by the deputy commandant general in charge of Crisis Management Directorate, Emmanuel Adeoye, said the workshop was to equip them in the areas of efficient local community peace building, peace-making and conflict management at the grassroots levels.

He said this would help them in identifying existing gaps, designing best approaches to conflict management and applying conflict models and simulating civil case scenarios of emerging conflict trends peculiar to these geopolitical zones.