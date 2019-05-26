IDP Murders Fellow IDP In Borno

An internally Displaced Person (IDP), Bukar Awani has allegedly cut his fellow IDP, Tijani Ahmadu to death with matchete at the Bakassi IDPs camp in Maiduguri.

Narrating the incident to LEADERSHIP on Sunday, Usman Kachalla, head operations State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) , said the whole thing started as a result of fight between the children of both the deceased and the suspect.

He said the deceased who travelled to Monguno returned back and the wife reported to him that that there was a fight between the children. One hour after, the two children came together and all agreed that since it was children’s affair, it should be stopped there.

“Then all of a sudden, the suspect Bukar Awani went in brought Matchete and cut the deceased. We reported it to the police. So the case is still with the police,” Mr Kachalla said.

Confirming arrest of the suspect, Borno state police public relations officer, Mr Usman Sadiq said Bukar Awani of Bakassi IDPs camp, allegedly stabbed Tijjani Ahmadu, from Monguno, with a knife during a fight in the camp.

He said that the victim died as a result of the attack, which occurred on Tuesday last week.

“The victim was found in the pool of his blood and taken to the police station at the camp.’’

The spokesman added that Ahmadu died after he was rushed to Umaru Shehu Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, adding that investigation was ongoing.