CRIME
IDP Murders Fellow IDP In Borno
An internally Displaced Person (IDP), Bukar Awani has allegedly cut his fellow IDP, Tijani Ahmadu to death with matchete at the Bakassi IDPs camp in Maiduguri.
Narrating the incident to LEADERSHIP on Sunday, Usman Kachalla, head operations State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) , said the whole thing started as a result of fight between the children of both the deceased and the suspect.
He said the deceased who travelled to Monguno returned back and the wife reported to him that that there was a fight between the children. One hour after, the two children came together and all agreed that since it was children’s affair, it should be stopped there.
“Then all of a sudden, the suspect Bukar Awani went in brought Matchete and cut the deceased. We reported it to the police. So the case is still with the police,” Mr Kachalla said.
Confirming arrest of the suspect, Borno state police public relations officer, Mr Usman Sadiq said Bukar Awani of Bakassi IDPs camp, allegedly stabbed Tijjani Ahmadu, from Monguno, with a knife during a fight in the camp.
He said that the victim died as a result of the attack, which occurred on Tuesday last week.
“The victim was found in the pool of his blood and taken to the police station at the camp.’’
The spokesman added that Ahmadu died after he was rushed to Umaru Shehu Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, adding that investigation was ongoing.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Hidden Reason Senators Back Financial Autonomy For LGs
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Egbin Power Station: Host Communities Lament Irregular Power Supply
-
ENTERTAINMENT12 hours ago
NFVCB Sets Up Panel To Investigate Bobrisky, Movie
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Adamawa Debt Profile N115 Billion Says Transition Committee Chair
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
NAF Kills Scores Of ISWAP Fighters In Borno
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Ramadan: ECWA Distributes Food Items To Muslims, Nigerians In Kaduna
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Ashiru Vs el-Rufai: Court Rules On Votes’ Recount Next Week
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Group Wants Maina’s Name Removed From EFCC Website