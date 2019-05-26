JNI To Muslims: Intensify Prayers Against Corruption, Kidnapping

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has reiterated its call to the Muslim faithful to intensify prayers for the Ummah against all manners of catastrophes and scourges of banditry, kidnapping, armed conflicts, political irresponsibility and corruption.

Dr. Khalid AbubakarAliyu, JNI Secretary-General, in a statement on the last ten days of Ramadan, urged Muslims to give alms to the needy and poor.

The statement reads: “Undeniably, through the past days we have witnessed commitment, patience, servitude and dedication to Allah, the Most High in Ramadan. We must collectively strive to earn Allah’s mercy in this blessed month and continuously implore Him through secret conversation (Munajaat) to strengthen our faith in Him and relieve our nation of the very difficult times; we are passing through and the Muslim world in general. Aamin.

The search for the most blessed night (LaylatulQadr); the night of decree and honour had begun which is sought in the odd nights i.e. 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29thof Ramadan, Nigerian Muslims are called upon to redouble their respective efforts in seeking Allah’s bounties and pray fervently for Nigeria. We should use the avenue in increased rendition of the Qur’an not only in understanding it better, but in living in accordance to its teachings”

“We must not forget that in the Glorious Qur’an we find total safety and other good virtues needed for the existence of Man. Therefore, the spirit of observing daily obligatory Salawat (prayers), the Tarawihor Qiyamu-Ramadan (night prayers) should be sustained in these very days and beyond.Similarly, Muslims are implored to intensify their generosities in giving alms to the poor, the needy, the orphans and the handicapped in the society, especially that many families are finding it extremely difficult to feed themselves appropriately. We must then pray for its reversal.

“In the above vein, Muslims are reminded of the Zakatul-Fitr (Ordained Alms Giving at the end of Ramadan Fast), which is supposed to be given out to the needy in the last three days of Ramadan or in the early hours of ‘Eid-el-Fitr day, before the commencement of the ‘Eid prayer. We however, reiterate our call to the Muslim faithful to intensify prayers for the Ummah against all manners of catastrophes and scourges of banditry, kidnapping, armed conflicts, political irresponsibility and corruption.

“While we wishall Muslim faithful Allah’s pardon in these sacred days and beyond, we pray fervently to Allah, for His benevolent acceptance of our Ramadan Fast. Aamin.We must ardently use this opportunity to be among those who earn the spiritual rebirth and become practically changed for good and experienced by the family, the neighborhood, the general community and the offices we interact with, as a matter of fact, in all our respective relationships and dealings” JNI said.