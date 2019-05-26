HEALTH
JUTH Operates 82-year-old Woman, Halts 50 Years Urine Leakage
An 82-year-old woman was among 43 victims of Vesico Vagina Fistula (VVF), operated upon by medics of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), during a 2-weeks medical outreach in Mangu, Plateau State.
VVF is an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder (vesica) and the vagina which allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault.
Vaginal fistulas can be upsetting and embarrassing because they leak and cause bad smells.
The most common cause of VVF is usually an injury to the bladder at the time of birth.
“The 82-year-old woman had lived with the uncontrollable urine leakage for more than 50 years before undergoing the surgery that halted it,’’ Prof. Edmund Banwat, Chief Medical Director of JUTH, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Jos.
He said that other victims included a nine-year-old girl who also went under the knife to halt the urine leakage that had been her lot for years.
Banwat said that the medical outreach was carried out in conjunction with “Safe Motherhood Partners,’’ a group of professionals, adding that 48 women came out of which 43 undertook the surgery to repair the VVF.
“Generally, that surgical operation costs more than N200,000 per one, but we undertook it free,’’ Banwat told NAN.
He attributed the medical condition to obstructed birth or labour, but suspected harmful cultural and traditional practices in the case of the nine-year-old girl.
“In the case of the nine-year-old girl, we suspect she may be a victim of harmful cultural practices like genital mutilation,’’ he said.
The Chief Medical Director said that JUTH was creating more awareness on the disease so as to check its prevalence and mobilise those already affected to seek prompt medical attention.
Medical statistics obtained by NAN indicated that the incidence of VVF has continued to be high in Nigeria in spite of awareness of VVF worldwide.
There are between 400,000 to 800,000 women currently living with VVF in Nigeria, a figure believed to be the highest in the world.
Available records also indicate that nearly 20,000 new cases occur annually, with 90 per cent untreated.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
Power Play In PDP As Bayelsa Conducts LGPolls
The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has fixed July 27 for the conduct of the local government election into...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Hidden Reason Senators Back Financial Autonomy For LGs
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Egbin Power Station: Host Communities Lament Irregular Power Supply
-
ENTERTAINMENT12 hours ago
NFVCB Sets Up Panel To Investigate Bobrisky, Movie
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Adamawa Debt Profile N115 Billion Says Transition Committee Chair
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Ramadan: ECWA Distributes Food Items To Muslims, Nigerians In Kaduna
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Ashiru Vs el-Rufai: Court Rules On Votes’ Recount Next Week
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Group Wants Maina’s Name Removed From EFCC Website
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Tor Tiv Proffers Solution To Farmers/herdsmen Clash