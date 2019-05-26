NEWS
Kebbi Disburses 900 Million To Support Almajiri Education
The Kebbi State Government has disbursed N900 million to support Almajiri education in the state.
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made this known at Iftar Ramadan breakfast organized for Almajirai at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.
The Governor explained that government would continue to provide assistance to all Almajiri schools through the Ministry of Basic Education to provide support to the teachers,construction of toilet facilities, accommodation as well as provision of teaching and learning materials.
Senator Bagudu added that Almajiri pupils would also be taught English and Mathematics to enable them further their education up tertiary institutions in line with the nation”s education policy.
He commended his wife Hajiya Aisha Bagudu for her Almajiri Initiative aimed at assisting the privileged, orphans and Almajiri to a better life which he described as among the best programs of human development.
In her address, the wife of the Governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu and founder of MALPAI foundation said her NGO would be celebrating its ten years of establishment would continue to provide support and assist the less privilege in the society.
She opined that her foundation has trained over 1000 Almajiris in skill acquisition and many had graduated from various tertiary institutions.
She express her appreciation and gratitude about the support and encouragement of her husband.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Hidden Reason Senators Back Financial Autonomy For LGs
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Egbin Power Station: Host Communities Lament Irregular Power Supply
-
ENTERTAINMENT12 hours ago
NFVCB Sets Up Panel To Investigate Bobrisky, Movie
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Adamawa Debt Profile N115 Billion Says Transition Committee Chair
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
NAF Kills Scores Of ISWAP Fighters In Borno
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Ramadan: ECWA Distributes Food Items To Muslims, Nigerians In Kaduna
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Ashiru Vs el-Rufai: Court Rules On Votes’ Recount Next Week
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Group Wants Maina’s Name Removed From EFCC Website