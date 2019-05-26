Kebbi Disburses 900 Million To Support Almajiri Education

The Kebbi State Government has disbursed N900 million to support Almajiri education in the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made this known at Iftar Ramadan breakfast organized for Almajirai at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

The Governor explained that government would continue to provide assistance to all Almajiri schools through the Ministry of Basic Education to provide support to the teachers,construction of toilet facilities, accommodation as well as provision of teaching and learning materials.

Senator Bagudu added that Almajiri pupils would also be taught English and Mathematics to enable them further their education up tertiary institutions in line with the nation”s education policy.

He commended his wife Hajiya Aisha Bagudu for her Almajiri Initiative aimed at assisting the privileged, orphans and Almajiri to a better life which he described as among the best programs of human development.

In her address, the wife of the Governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu and founder of MALPAI foundation said her NGO would be celebrating its ten years of establishment would continue to provide support and assist the less privilege in the society.

She opined that her foundation has trained over 1000 Almajiris in skill acquisition and many had graduated from various tertiary institutions.

She express her appreciation and gratitude about the support and encouragement of her husband.