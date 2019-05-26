NAF Kills Scores Of ISWAP Fighters In Borno

Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has inflicted heavy casualties on Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Tumbun Hamma on the fringes of Lake Chad on May 24th 2019.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the attack was conducted following credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists, who had fled the series of air strikes conducted by Nigerian, Nigerien and Chadian Air Forces, around the Malkanori-Tumbun Rego general axis of northern Borno State, had converged in Tumbun Hamma.

He added that the attack was preceded by series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which confirmed heavy presence of terrorists in several structures, along with their logistics items, spread across the small settlement.

He said the ATF, therefore, scrambled an Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, recording a successful direct hit in the centre of the target area leading to the neutralisation of several terrorists as well as the destruction of their structures and logistics.

He reiterated that the NAF, working in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.