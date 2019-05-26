Connect with us
Advertise With Us

COVER STORIES

NAF Kills Scores Of ISWAP Fighters In Borno

Published

1 min ago

on


Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has inflicted heavy casualties on Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Tumbun Hamma on the fringes of Lake Chad on May 24th 2019.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the attack was conducted following credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists, who had fled the series of air strikes conducted by Nigerian, Nigerien and Chadian Air Forces, around the Malkanori-Tumbun Rego general axis of northern Borno State, had converged in Tumbun Hamma.

He added that the attack was preceded by series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which confirmed heavy presence of terrorists in several structures, along with their logistics items, spread across the small settlement.

He said the ATF, therefore, scrambled an Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, recording a successful direct hit in the centre of the target area leading to the neutralisation of several terrorists as well as the destruction of their structures and logistics.

He reiterated that the NAF, working in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES42 mins ago

Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme

The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
FEATURES45 mins ago

Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital

Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
FEATURES55 mins ago

Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist

John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
FEATURES1 hour ago

Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation

In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
FEATURES1 hour ago

No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba

Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
FEATURES1 hour ago

Power Play In PDP As Bayelsa Conducts LGPolls

The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has fixed July 27 for the conduct of the local government election into...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: