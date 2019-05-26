NEWS
Okorocha Never Gave Us N150m For Ihedioha’s Inauguration – Planning Committee
The governorship inauguration planning and handover committee of the Imo State governor-elect, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has raised the alarm over alleged deliberate attempts by some hirelings to blackmail the in-coming governor with baseless and spurious assertions.
This disclosure was made known by the chairman of the committee, Barr Chris Okewulonu, while briefing newsmen in Owerri, capital of Imo State, on programmes slated for the inauguration.
He dismissed as grossly erroneous, and misleading, recent media reports that the out-going governor, Rochas Okorocha’s administration released the sum of N150 million to facilitate the inauguration planning exercise of the governor elect, Hon Ihedioha.
“Let me restate for emphasis that no such money was ever released to the committee or to anybody who is part of the in-coming government of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha”.
Barr Okewulonu highlighted that the committee had not received any form of assistance whatsoever from the out-going government in the state. Okewulonu, a former secretary to the state government and ex-member of the State House of Assembly, is piqued at futile attempts by some individuals to take underserved glory for the wonderful achievements the in-coming governor had recorded ever before assumption of office.
“While it is not our intention to join issues with the out-going governor, we still consider it imperative to put the records straight for record purposes.
It should be known that we are committed to organising a befitting inauguration ceremony in line with our mandate”.
