PDP Accuses Buhari Of Isolating Govs Over Insecurity Crisis
National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to involve the state governments and other relevant stakeholders in any strategy aimed at tackling the worsening security situation in the country.
Prince Secondus, who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at a victory thanksgiving service by Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said the federal government has lost focus and idea of how to handle the security challenges.
The national chairman said that the security problems are overwhelming the government because it’s detached from the people through its isolationist system of governance.
“You cannot isolate the people you govern and expect to get the necessary cooperation and support needed to tackle issues like security.
“That’s why they must try to carry the state governors along if they hope to decisively tackle the security challenges,” he said.
On what happened in Rivers State during the gubernatorial election, Secondus said that those who played god with the election did not realise that the real God was in charge in the state.
“They were in Abuja playing God, sending military, saying it will never happen but they forgot that nobody can surmount the army of God.”
Secondus praised the people of Rivers State for standing up in Defence of democracy, pointing out that the supreme sacrifice of deaths and other pressures they were subjected to during the election cannot be in vain.
The national chairman led some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to the victory thanksgiving that featured praises and worship with various men of God drawn from various Christian denominations.
