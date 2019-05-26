Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PDP Accuses Buhari Of Isolating Govs Over Insecurity Crisis

Published

1 min ago

on


National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to involve the state governments and other relevant stakeholders in any strategy aimed at tackling the worsening security situation in the country.

Prince Secondus, who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at a victory thanksgiving service by Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said the federal government has lost focus and idea of how to handle the security challenges.

The national chairman said that the security problems are overwhelming the government because it’s detached from the people through its isolationist system of governance.

“You cannot isolate the people you govern and expect to get the necessary cooperation and support needed to tackle issues like security.

“That’s why they must try to carry the state governors along if they hope to decisively tackle the security challenges,” he said.

On what happened in Rivers State during the gubernatorial election, Secondus said that those who played god with the election did not realise that the real God was in charge in the state.

“They were in Abuja playing God, sending military, saying it will never happen but they forgot that nobody can surmount the army of God.”

Secondus praised the people of Rivers State for standing up in Defence of democracy, pointing out that the supreme sacrifice of deaths and other pressures they were subjected to during the election cannot be in vain.

The national chairman led some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to the victory thanksgiving that featured praises and worship with various men of God drawn from various Christian denominations.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES22 mins ago

Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme

The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
FEATURES26 mins ago

Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital

Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
FEATURES36 mins ago

Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist

John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
FEATURES44 mins ago

Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation

In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
FEATURES47 mins ago

No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba

Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
FEATURES50 mins ago

Power Play In PDP As Bayelsa Conducts LGPolls

The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has fixed July 27 for the conduct of the local government election into...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: