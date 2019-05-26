Rivers: Police Debunks Rumour Of Terrorist Attack In School

The Rivers State Police Command has debunked rumours of a terrorist attack on Community Secondary School (CSS), Oroworukwo (D-Line) in Port Harcourt City local government area of Rivers State.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, said the incidence that occurred in the school, had no resemblance of cult attack.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a video making the rounds and trending on social media, on the alleged attack on students and staff of Community Secondary School, Oroworokwo, Port Harcourt by student cultists and unknown persons.

“Honestly, the command is disturbed by this development and consequently wishes to disabuse the minds of the public and state the true position as follows;

“That on May 23, 2019 at about 10:30 hours, the Principal of Community Secondary School, Oroworokwo, Mra. Ruth Major launched a complaint with Olu Obasanjo Police on the denotation of a chemical weapon (canister) by two students of the school; which caused stir and panic in the school.

“That on the receipt of the compliant, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Lucky Omoniyi detailed ASP Love Tenalo to the scene, whereupon two students namely: Nicodemus Nkaparo ‘m’ 18 years and Darlington Sylvanus ‘m’ 17 years were arrested and taken to the station.

“At this point, it has become increasingly necessary to state in an unmistakeable term that; that the incident at Community Secondary School, Oroworokwo was not a terrorist attack or any attempt to kidnap students.

“That it has no resemblance of cult attack. that investigation is still going on with a view to unveiling the circumstances surrounding the incident and bringing the culprits to justice

“That so far, normalcy has been restored to the school and it’s environs as normal school activities have resumed in earnest. That the Rivers State Police Command is poised to ensure that sanity is maintained in all primary and tertiary institutions and to guard against breach of security in schools.”

Omoni said the two suspects admitted in their statements that they actually detonated the teargas canisters, without knowing that it was a chemical weapon.

He said: “At the station, the Principal made statement relating to her complaint and two suspects were cautioned and equally made statements, where they admitted, detonating the substance but however denied knowing that it was a chemical substance capable of causing panic and tension.

“In his statement, Nicodemus Nkaparo confessed to have brought the canister from their house, which was part of the belongings of his deceased elder brother who was a policeman. He stated further that he did not know that it was a chemical weapon (teargas) which can cause panic and tension.

“But unknown to him, his friend, Darlington Sylvanus detonated the substance, which threw the whole school into confusion, as people scampered for safety while some sustained injuries.

“That at the end of the interrogation, the two suspects were given administrative bail and released unconditionally to report back on Monday, May 27, 2019.

“That as part of the investigation, the Police team executed search in the houses of the suspects but nothing incriminating was found. Furthermore, the team visited the scene and the hospital where three students were receiving medical attention.

“That at the end of the exercise, the team called all the staff and students and assured them of protection and warned them to be law-abiding as police will not spare any effort in dealing with delinquent students.”