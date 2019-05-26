S’West Is Under Siege As PDP Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Killer-Herdsmen

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm on the untoward activities of the herdsmen wandering the states in the Southwest region unfettered.

The PDP said that the southwest is under the “siege of herdsmen” who perpetrate all forms of criminal activities -which include kidnapping, assaults and rape.

Ayo Fadaka, a Zonal Spokesperson of the main opposition party in the Southwest noted this on Sunday in a release issued to journalists in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Mr. Fadaka said that all the roads across the states in the southwest regions have become theaters of operation for the suspected herdsmen who kill, rape and kidnap people for heavy ransom.

“It is unfortunate to state that the South West is today under the siege of terrorists or herdsmen who perpetrate criminal actions daily in the most unfettered manner.

“In our region, kidnapping, assault and rape by these marauders remains unchecked, this lethargy has even emboldened them to even attack a traditional ruler in his palace, without repercussions, thus egregiously making a bold statement that we the Yorubas have become their captives.

“This we condemn out-rightly as a direct assault, insult and desecration of our corporate heritage as Yoruba people” he said in the statement.

Though, the party explained that the activities of the invaders cannot be used to generalized the destructive actions of the group in the states of the southwest region but stressed a need to tame the suspicious influx.

The PDP demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari should rise up to the insecurity challenges posed by the activities of marauders in the Southwest regions by calling on the security agencies to flush them out

“This belief is further reinforced by the fact that government’s security agencies directly under the control of Mr. President has so far done almost nothing to challenge and out-rightly put a stop to these insidiously dangerous actions of the so called herdsmen.

“President Buhari must as a matter of fact know that Yoruba people confidence in his ability to make peace reign in our nation continues to sink everyday and the danger in this is that resort to self help may soon become the order of the day, except he takes concrete security/military actions in the South West immediately!

“If he does, we the Yorubas will heave a sigh of relieve and discard our suspicion that ethnic cleansing is about to be prosecuted in our nation. We will sincerely appreciate him for it”, the party noted.

The umbrella party affirmed that the attack on the people was becoming a common occurrence as no states in the southwest region is safe from the hands of the herdsmen.

It also condemned the governors of the South West particularly those of Ekiti, Osun, Ondo and Oyo states for not doing enough to safeguard their people in the hands of the invaders while querying the huge fund voted for security in their respective state.

“It is in Ondo state that an Oba’s palace was violently invaded by herdsmen and all the Governor did is an appeasement of the hoodlums, this is disappointing.

“The Governors must compulsorily know that we are essentially Yorubas firstly irrespective of partisan political affiliations, thus must assiduously protect our people and land through the instrumentality of their offices compulsorily, their failure so far…”

The PDP, however asked the leaders of Yorubas to shun partisan politics and convoke a meeting where the issues of insecurity will be wholly addressed without delay.

“These are trying times for us as a people, we have not suffered this type of invasion since the betrayal of Afonja and we must as a matter of urgency develop an immediate answer to this scourge before it is too late” the statement read in part.