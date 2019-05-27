40,000 Farmers Benefit From Anchor Borrowers Scheme In Niger

No fewer than 40,000 rice farmers in Niger State are to benefit from the distribution of inputs for 2019 CBN Anchor Borrowers Scheme in the state.

The state chairman of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Niger State, Alhaji Idris Abini, made this known at the weekend during the flag off ceremony at its Niger East office in Makunkele, Bosso local government area of the state.

He stated that the inputs were not free but loan to be repaid failure which may attract legal action, saying that the beneficiaries must ensure that they paid back the loans.

While decrying the attitude of some farmers in the repayment of loans , he expressed concern that if the loans were not paid immediately after harvest, others would not be able to benefit.

He said only N20 million had been recovered from the beneficiaries of 2018 programme thereby inhibiting the programme.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s representative, Hajiya Hassana Mohammed, in her remarks urged beneficiaries to repay the loans and should not see it as a national cake.

The state commissioner of agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Nuhu Dukku, commended the foresight of the federal government as agriculture is the only alternative to oil sector for economic growth