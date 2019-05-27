METRO
AMAC Gets New Secretary
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has approved the appointment of Rahmat Abisola Abdullahi as the new council secretary.
LEADERSHIP gathered that until her appointment, Abisola had served the council at various positions in the last three years of Candido’s administration, first as senior special assistant (SSA) on tenement rate and monitoring.
In October 2017, she was appointed as the supervisory councillor for education, sports and social development, and in 2016, she contested for the councillorship seat of her ward, Kabusa, on the platform of her party, the APC, but lost to a PDP candidate.
She was also a member of the AMAC Policy Advisory Committee that just submitted its reports after reviewing the activities of the administration in the past three years and came up with a blueprint to guide the government in the present dispensation.
Abdullahi, who hails from Ilorin, Kwara State was born in Lagos State. She had her secondary education both in Idi Araba High School and Saint Michael College, Egbeda and attended the University of Ilorin.
