Applicant In Court For Allegedly Beating Up Neighbour Over Public Urination

Published

1 min ago

on


An applicant, Uduak Effiong, who allegedly beat up his neighbour who asked him to stop urinating in front of his house, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Mpape, Abuja.

Effiong, 31, who resides behind crushed rock Mpape, Abuja is charged with three counts of Joint Act, Causing hurt and Mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Dominic Abba, told the court that the case was reported at the Mpape Police Station by the complainant, Fangyin Wakkai of Gwari village Mpape, Abuja.

Abba told the court that on May 20, the complainant saw the defendant urinating in front of  his house and asked him to stop but he did not.

The prosecutor also told the court that afterwards, the defendant mobilised three others who destroyed the complainant’s house door, beat him up and inflicted grievous hurt on him.

The offence ,he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79, 246 and 327 of the Penal Code.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must reside within court jurisdiction.

The Judge adjourned the case until June 19 for hearing. (NAN)


