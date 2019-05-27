FOOTBALL
Bayern Are Run The Right Way – Ferguson
The Manchester United manager is impressed with how the Bundesliga champions are run
Alex Ferguson praised Bayern Munich’s footballing structure as the former Manchester United manager lauded the club’s links to their past.
While United have struggled since Ferguson departed in 2013 – failing to win the Premier League – Bayern continue to dominate the Bundesliga with seven successive titles.
United finished sixth in 2018-19 as they missed out on Champions League qualification, while the Red Devils are still searching for a director of football to assist manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
And Ferguson hailed Bayern’s hierarchy, which is led by president Uli Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
“They’re a great club. It’s a club run in the proper foundation of it,” Ferguson told MUTV prior to Sunday’s Treble Reunion game, which United won 5-0 at Old Trafford.
“Former players who run it really, Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, they run the club in the right way and they are always winning the league in Germany. They’re a great club.”
Solskjaer and United are facing a big off-season after finishing 32 points adrift of rivals and champions Manchester City.
Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have already announced their departures, while there is uncertainty over Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez.
Jaap Stam, who won three consecutive Premier League trophies in three years in Manchester, said Solskjaer has to make some “hard decisions” in his quest to restore glory.
“I think we definitely could do with some more quality up front, in midfield and the back four as well,” Stam told Sky Sports News.
“You want a squad that is competitive towards each other. Everyone needs to push each other to get the maximum out of everyone – to achieve something.
“As manager and as a club you need to have a look at that. After the last couple of seasons and how everything is going, I think it is good to re-evaluate everything in the team.
“Look at the players, what they have done and what they have achieved. Even players who have a contract for another three or four seasons – you need to make your choices towards them and what you want to do with them.
“At the end of the day the most important thing is to achieve the goals you set out, sometimes you need to make hard decisions to do that.”
HAPPENING NOW
- Bayern Are Run The Right Way – Ferguson
- Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan
- Gov Okowa Sues for Collaborative Efforts in Fight Against Drug Abuse, Cultism
- Unical Fires 3 Students for Alleged Involvement Criminal Activities
- Families of late journalist receives cash, relief materials from Kebbi NUJ
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
48 Hours To Inauguration, PMB Signs 2019 Budget
- POLITICS13 hours ago
A/Ibom APC Elders Write PMB, Kick Against Akpabio’s Nomination
- NEWS24 hours ago
NEDC Boss Weeps Over Condition Of IDPs In Borno
- COLUMNS21 hours ago
Kashim: The War Time Master Builder Does It Again
- POLITICS12 hours ago
Challenge Before Northern Govs Ahead Of NASS Leadership Election
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
States Bound By Law To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage – FG
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kebbi Gov’s Wife Advocates Law Preventing Parents From Sending Children To Beg
- NEWS12 hours ago
No Plan To Islamise, Fulanise Nigeria – Arewa Pastors