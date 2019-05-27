COVER STORIES
BREAKING: PMB Signs 2019 Budget
President Muhammadu Buhari has today sign the 2019 budget into law.
The signing of the budget is coming just two days to the start of the president’s second term in office.
Recall that The Senate and the House of Representatives had last month unanimously raised the Appropriation Bill to N8.916 trillion.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Northern Group Wants Emir Sanusi To Resign
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
48 Hours To Inauguration, PMB Signs 2019 Budget
- NEWS19 hours ago
My Ultimate Ambition Is To Make Heaven – Amaechi
- NEWS19 hours ago
NEDC Boss Weeps Over Condition Of IDPs In Borno
- COLUMNS15 hours ago
Kashim: The War Time Master Builder Does It Again
- NEWS19 hours ago
Kebbi Gov’s Wife Advocates Law Preventing Parents From Sending Children To Beg
- POLITICS7 hours ago
Challenge Before Northern Govs Ahead Of NASS Leadership Election
- NEWS22 hours ago
Forensic Professionals Hail Reps Over Passage Of CIFIPN Bill