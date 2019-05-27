Car Manufacturers Seek Partnership With Media

Local car manufacturers in Nigeria have called for partnership and more synergy with the media in order to shade more light on the current happenings in the automobile industries in Nigeria and also help showcase progress and major challenges facing the sector in the country.

This call was made by Mr Tokunbo Aromolaran, Managing Director VON Automobile Nigeria limited during a media parley with journalists recently in Lagos.

In his speech during the parley, Mr Aromolaran said that a lot is happening in the sector that need to be communicated to the world through the media, insisting that local car manufacturers are doing a lot to complement government’s efforts in turning Nigerian into an automobile producing nation and not an automobile consuming nation that we are currently.

According to Mr Aromolaran, there is a communication gap between what local manufacturing companies like VON Automobile Nigeria limited and Stallion Motors Nigeria limited, for instance, are doing and what the public know.

He therefore said government should pay more attention to what local players in the industry are doing and stress the need for the media to showcase these developments to properly educate the public on developments in the industry. Mr Aromolaran also said that the auto industry in Nigeria was redefined by the current auto policy in the country but noted sadly that partial success has been achieved in terms of implementation.

He called on government and other stakeholders to ensure full implementation as soon as possible especially in the area of tarriff as this will help protect local manufacturers as it is done in other countries of the world. South Africa for example at the inception of their auto policy slammed up to 112% tariff on imported cars just to protect their local manufacturers. This policy framework alone was enough to force any car manufacturing company willing to do business in South Africa to set up a plant in South Africa. As such all cars used in South Africa today are manufactured in that country with the aid of their local manpower.

He believe this can also be achieved in Nigeria if we show the political will and determination to implement the right policies in our country. He recalled that back in the 70s in Nigeria, there were between 6 to 7 functional auto manufacturing companies which today have either gone moribund or outrightly moved out of Nigeria. Mr Aromolaran believe FG can come to the aid of local car manufacturers by coming up with a long term plan for the auto industry in Nigeria noting that the economic impact of such a holistic long term policy framework will have on the GDP of this country is enormous.

He also said there is need to educate government on the dangers of continuous importation of foreign manufactured cars. He insists that developing the auto industry in Nigeria will make us stronger and help reduce unemployment and even make cars cheaper and affordable to many in Nigeria.

Mr Aromolaran want the Nigerian Customs to up their game against smugglers in Nigeria in order to eliminate the undue competition posed by smuggled cars in Nigeria. In his words, ” We are not afraid to compete but we want fair competition “

Present at the meeting were Mr Anjan Aditya, Head; sales and marketing, commercial vehicles of Stallion Motors Nigeria limited and Mr Uwem Udom, Head, Media and Communications, VON Automobile Nigeria Limited.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Anjan Aditya, Head; sales and marketing, commercial vehicles of Stallion Motors Nigeria limited stated that the commercial vehicle division of the Stallion Motors Nigeria has introduced a range of affordably priced KY5 MINI and KY10 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) to cater to the growing demand for functional ONE-TON and TWO-TON payload vehicles.

These category of vehicles, especially the renowned brands are currently priced beyond the limits of start-ups and emerging commerce in the country’s small and medium enterprises’ sector.

According to Mr Aditya, “The introduction of Stallion Motors low-priced KY5 MINI and KY10 branded cargo trucks is expected to stem the tide of incessant downtime, profit losses and accidents, resulting from the application of decrepit and unserviceable vehicles by emerging commercial ventures in the country.

He said this range of cars were designed and manufactured in China by Chongqing Changan Kuayue Automobile Co. Limited popularly known as KYC, these payload Commercial Vehicles are being assembled locally by Nigerians at the Stallion franchise facility in Lagos.

Mr Aditya explained that the company had in the wake of numerous challenges experienced by emerging enterprises conducted independent survey of businesses in Nigeria with recourse to their most dreaded encounters.

“We discovered forthwith that majority of emerging businesses including some renowned enterprises are either besieged by wanton inability to source affordably priced functional light commercial vehicles or are constrained to buying unserviceable decrepit vehicles that are prone to accidents, incessant downtime and consequential loss of profits,” the company spokesman added.

The KY5 MINI and KY10 range of freight vehicles are functional and resilient for start-ups, especially small and medium scale enterprises.

Also adding that these special-purpose light commercial vehicles are here to stay, Mr. Aditya said “they surely, will help businesses recoup their losses and reposition for a better and profitable future.”

Assembled, sold and serviced by the commercial vehicle division of the Stallion Motors Nigeria, KYC range of payloads are available in all showrooms nationwide.