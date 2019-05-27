Children’s Day: Nigeria Children Still Not Accessing Health, Education – UNICEF

As Nigeria commemorates Children’s Day today, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has said that in spite of many advances in the past years, children in Nigeria are still not accessing health, educational and other rights.

UNICEF’s new Country Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, who took up his post today, made this known in a statement.

He said “While there have been many advances over the last years, children in Nigeria are still not accessing health, nutrition, education and other rights to the extent that they must.

“Sadly, it is the most disadvantaged children who are suffering the greatest challenge in having their rights fulfilled.”

According to UNICEF, Nigerian Children’s Day 2019 falls during the 30thanniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), which is being commemorated this year around the world.

As part of the celebrations, the organisation said it is launching a “Passport to Your Rights” a copy of the CRC in child-friendly language, in pocket format, with the aim that every child in the country has a copy by 2030.

The CRC ‘passport’, UNICEF said will also be available in Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin languages, helping to ensure access by millions of Nigerians.

“Thirty years ago, something incredible happened. World leaders came together in a moment of unity for the world’s children. They made a promise to every child to protect and fulfil their rights, by adopting the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Conventon established childhood as a period that is separate from adulthood – a time in which children should grow, learn, play, develop and flourish,” said Peter Hawkins.

“We want to see every Nigerian child have that kind of a childhood,” said Hawkins.

He also urged that “On this Nigerian Children’s Day, we must look ahead to the future of childhood in this country, and re-commit to urgent, specific actions to protect the rights of every child – now, and in future generations.”

“Child rights will only be fully realized when every government and every citizen is aware of and upholds children’s rights, and every child can claim those rights. It is for this reason that we are launching a campaign ‘For every child, every right’ and will work closely with the government to ensure that all Nigerians are aware of the rights that all children have. This includes in particular children themselves.”

“Working together, we can seize this moment and make it a turning point for every child; I look forward to picking up this challenge, as the new UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria”.