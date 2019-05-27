Commissioner Tasks Health Leaders, Organisations On Solutions To Health Challenges

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Dr Jide Idris, has advised health leaders and organisations to continue finding solutions to health challenges instead of just highlighting them

Idris said this at the appreciation programme in his honour organised by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, Lagos on Monday.

He said that finding more solutions to health challenges by health officials would really help to develop and improve the sector in the country.

“We all know that we cannot solve the problems overnight.

“But we have to start from somewhere, and others can join the train in finding more solutions to the challenges confronting our health sector.

“I really want to thank the board, management and staff of LASUTH for their support, honour and cooperation; I will make sure our friendship remains the same.

“We also know the evolution of LASUTH which started as a cottage hospital, how it became a general hospital and later a teaching hospital.

“I remember when I came in, there was a debate as to whether to scrape or continue LASUTH then.

“We decided to develop LASUTH, and since that time till now, the hospital has been developing.

“This development has made LASUTH to be called the fastest growing teaching hospital in Nigeria’’, Idris said.

He said that LASUTH as a teaching hospital should be providing health services, teach and carry out researches.

“Research is not yet fully developed in the country and we should know that there is no country that can develop fully without researches.

“I urge LASUTH to develop researches very well because they will propel the hospital forward and show the strengths of the staff.

“It is time to start looking for private investors to fund the hospital because government cannot do it alone.

“I want everybody, both old and new people that are coming in, to continue with the development of our health system.

“It takes passion and commitment to excel in anything you are doing’’, Idris said.

The Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo in his remarks, said that Dr Jide Idris played a major role in the evolution and the development of the hospital.

Fabamwo said that they recognised the passion, commitment and roles of the commissioner for health which contributed to the development of the hospital.

He also said that the management recognised Idris’s many skillful contributions to LASUTH.

Fabamwo listed them to include: the development of its private mortuary, critical care unit and other services.

“He was there at the beginning because he was one of the founding fathers of LASUTH and also as the Commissioner for Health, he played a major role which was successful.

“The board and management of the hospital decided to celebrate and appreciate him for his constant passion and commitment.

“We believed that his skills, knowledge and intellect will not be dormant and his care for health issues will be recognised internationally now,” Fabamwo said.

He said that his talent on healthcare would be used either at the national or international level.

“Whatever success we enjoyed till date in LASUTH is as a result of the passion and commitment of the Commissioner for Health.

“Sometimes, people get scared of his passion and commitment on healthcare system in Lagos state,” Fabamwo said.

Earlier, Dr Titilayo Gonclaves, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, described Dr Jide Idris as a fantastic and visionary leader.

Gonclaves said that he built capacity and strength into the workers of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“He came to the state and impacted so much; he built some many things and turned all his visionary ideas into reality.

“I know that Dr Jide Idris still has a lot of energy and knowledge to pass on, not only to Lagos state but also to the international community at large,” she said.

Similarly, Prof. Adewale Oke, the former Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, said that Dr Jide Idris had really done so much for the health sector in Lagos state due to his passion and commitment.

He said that people should not allow his vision and passion to die because he is a solid material for the development of the health sector both nationally and internationally.

“He is an intelligent, focused and committed person, he has taken health institutions in Lagos state to a better level,” Oke said.