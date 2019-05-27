NEWS
Education Reform: Edo State Polytechnic, Usen Holds Maiden Inaugural Lecture After 17 Years
In line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s charge to state’s tertiary institutions to take the lead in proffering solutions to societal challenges, the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, is set to hold its maiden inaugural lecture, to unveil attainments in research at the institution.
The lecture is to be delivered by Engr. Dr. Obokhai Kess Asikhia at the school’s complex in Usen near Benin City, on May 30 and is titled ‘Users’ Experience: Designing for the Extremes to Accommodate the Mainstream.’
Rector, Edo State Polytechnic, Professor Abiodun Falodun, in a chat with journalists, said the maiden lecture is being organised as part of efforts to reposition the institution as a world-class solution centre, noting that this would be the first of such lectures in the institution 17 years after it was established.
He said, “Engr. Dr. Asikhia will use the occasion of the inaugural lecture to engage the society on his research work in the field of manufacturing engineering, where he is pioneering work on user experience and applying them in real life situations. He has worked with a number of equipment fabricators and other partners, including the Market Development in the Niger Delta (MADE) II programme funded by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID). He is working with fabricators on perfecting designs of user-friendly fish kiln for industrial use.”
According to the Professor, “We are excited to be hosting this lecture. So much has gone into planning the inaugural lecture and we want to showcase some of the ongoing research at the Polytechnic to the world. The lecture will among other things, proffer solutions to the problems of design and use of machines in the industrial sector.”
On the theme of the lecture, he said, “Engr. Dr. Asikhia will use the opportunity to showcase his research on how to improve users’ experience in handling industrial machines. The scope of the lecture will cut across engineering, psychology, communication and optometry.
“We expect industrialists to benefit from the lecture, which adds to the existing body of knowledge in these disciplines. It also makes recommendations on how to strengthen partnerships between Polytechnics and industries.”
Dr. Engr. Asikhia is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. He holds a Masters in Industrial Engineering from the University of Benin and a PhD in Mechanics and Advanced Manufacturing from Cardiff University, United Kingdom.
