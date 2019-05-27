NEWS
Expert Tasks FG On Insecurity, Unemployment
The federal government has been urged to employ the services of Nigerian social scientists to tackle the problems of insecurity, unemployment and poverty in the country.
The Executive Director, Partnership for African Social and Governance Research (PASGR) Professor Tade Aina advised government to employ social scientists in developing solutions to poverty, unemployment and insecurity in his second term.
He explained that the social scientists were the most prepared for studying and understanding problems of unemployment, population crisis, security and human rights challenges and other problems facing the country to formulate public policy that can address them.
Speaking while delivering the Postgraduate College, University of Ibadan Interdisciplinary discourse lecture entitled: “The social sciences and the public policy in Nigeria in the era of the fourth Industrial revolution: Relevance and potential for social transformation”, he lamented that knowledge was no longer an important factor in policy formulation in Nigeria.
Aina recalled the roles played by social scientists like Professor Akin Mabogunje, Pius Okigbo, Bolaji Akinyemi, and Ibrahim Gambari in developing the first three national development plans for the country in the 60s.
“The social sciences are perhaps the most prepared for studying and understanding these problems and reconfiguration of public policy, individual and collective wellbeing.
“An active, alert and adaptive social science community is key to providing valid evidence, understanding and making sense of policy options and political directions in such contexts. Policies emerges from the mobilisation of vested interest particularly policies about setting agendas to determine the direction of society, political system and the direction of political economies. They serve ends”, he said
In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka stated that the Nigerian society needs to invest in knowledge generation, research and knowledge transmission to solve her problems.
He lamented that Nigeria’s universities face more problems that make them not to effectively compete as world class universities adding that the Nigerian society seems to prefer mediocrity to meritocracy.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
48 Hours To Inauguration, PMB Signs 2019 Budget
- POLITICS14 hours ago
A/Ibom APC Elders Write PMB, Kick Against Akpabio’s Nomination
- COLUMNS21 hours ago
Kashim: The War Time Master Builder Does It Again
- POLITICS13 hours ago
Challenge Before Northern Govs Ahead Of NASS Leadership Election
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
States Bound By Law To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage – FG
- NEWS12 hours ago
No Plan To Islamise, Fulanise Nigeria – Arewa Pastors
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Task Before North East Development Commission
- COLUMNS13 hours ago
Where Did The Alleged NBC Radio Licenses “Scandal” Issue From?