Families of late journalist receives cash, relief materials from Kebbi NUJ

Seventeen family members of the late journalist have received cash and relief materials from the Kebbi State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

The State Chairman of the Union ,Alhaji Aliyu Jajirma, said the gesture was part of the union’s annual commitment to help the families of the late members of the union in the state.

He described the event as a noble welfare course undertaken by the union to accommodate families of the late colleagues in the state.

He also called on other journalists and the general public to lend helping hands to the families of their fallen colleagues by visiting their homes and making donations.

Jajirma explained that the gesture was courtesy of the well to do individuals and members of the society.

“We got assistance from the Personnel Assistant to Kebbi Gov. Alhaji Musa Yaro, and other individuals who pleaded anonymity,” he said.

Also speaking, a renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Abdul-Almuhiyi, who is also the National Chairman, Jama”atul Izalatul Bidia Waikamatussuna (JIBWIS), Jos, described the gesture as “Godly deed”.

” This is deed that Allah and His Prophets are pleased with; they are pleased with those who commit themselves in helping orphans and less privilege members of the society,” he said.

Abdul-Almuhiyi urged well to do individuals to emulate the NUJ, saying the act could help in cushioning the hardship and difficulties faced by the families of the deceased in the state.

In her remarks on behalf of the late families of the journalists, Malama Hadiza Abdullahi, thanked the NUJ for initiating the gesture and assisting the families of their late colleagues.

“We have nothing to say but to thank for this initiation and assistance to us, it will definitely go along way to cushion the effect of some of the challenges we face, especially in this period ,” she said.

Materials donated , including a 50 kg bag of rice, N5,000 and ‘Shadda brocade’ to each of the family.