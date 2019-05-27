BUSINESS
FG To Spend N30bn On Digital Switchover
The federal government is set to spend N30 billion to fast track Nigeria’s digital switchover (DSO) process just as the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has secured a deal with a South Korean company to supply one million set top boxes (STBs) to Nigeria.
Director-general of the NBC, Mallam Is’haq Modibo Kawu, informed newsmen in Lagos at the weekend that the N30 billion would be released in two batches of N15 billion each. Kawu said that the money would be repaid from resources that would be realised from the list of frequencies to be auctioned.
He said NBC over the last couple of months has completed the digital mapping of the entire country. “That means that we now have a total plan for all the points and locations where we are going to have digital transmission facilities, the major population centres in the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“Now, it’s very important because if you look at the demography of Nigeria now, the majority of Nigerians for the first time in our history now leave in the urban areas. What we have decided to do is to take digital broadcasting to all those major population centres. In the past we started with regional rollout and chose a state per geo political zone but with the digital map in process we now have all the major population centres.”
He said over the next 15 to 25 months, NBC is going to be able to roll out more significantly, following up on the regional plan that it had initially and then going to launch in Lagos and Kano, the most important population centres in Nigeria as well as in Port Harcourt. .
Kawu added that over the last three months, NBC has been on discussion with a company from South Korea and which has “accepted to come and put in place facilities to produce one million set of boxes in Nigeria so that we can have the boxes that will service the rollout in the different locations especially in Lagos and Kano which are major centres of population in Nigeria.”
He said the significant part of it is that the STBs will be produced by the companies that NBC licenced to produce in Nigeria. The Korean manufacturer will give facilities and then the payment would be after the sales of the boxes.
“In the past, the STB manufacturers in China insisted they be paid before production but now the Koreans are saying okay, we would give you the facilities, you will produce in Nigeria then you can sell and give us the money and that is very significant for all the Nigerian STB companies because there is not a lot of money for them from the banking system to take as loan.
