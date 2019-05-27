FG Urged To Adopt PPP In Public Facilities For Better Services 

The Garki Hospital Abuja, has urged the Federal Government to adopt Public Private Partnership (PPP) in public health care facilities for better services that can move the country forward.

The hospital’s Vice-Chairman, Dr Ibrahim Wada, who made the appeal in Abuja recently during an inspection visit by Malam Adamu Bappah, the Secretary, FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) to the hospital, adviced that the two bodies should come together in the interest of Nigeria and sought for Nigerians to design a model that would help.

Wada appealed to both parties to collaborate for the interest of Nigerians so that the country won’t loose the opportunity that PPP presented.

He said, “I am appealing that what has been achieved in the last 12 years be studied very much by both parties and we come together in the interest of Nigeria and seek Nigerians to design a model to move the country forward. We have been willing to keep investing because we do not want the country to loose the opportunity that PPP presents.

“If we work together, if the two sides work together, I believe that the extent of success will be such that Nigeria will be proud of what can be done locally. If it rests on only one person, the public or only the private, we do not have much of the chance to achieving what is world class,” he said.

Wada, however said that it was an obligation for the hospital to help and prove a point so that the country would not expect different results by practicing the same thing always.

Talking about lives, the vice chairman said that the hospital had been efficient enough that it could not be biostatic when challenged. We are talking about lives here, it cannot be biostatic because when it is challenged, you got to be efficient about it and that is what we have brought to the table.

“Whether the concession continues or it does not continue, the effect will be to our people in years to come,” he said.

Responding, Bappah who commended the hospital’s personnel for their hard work and support for healthcare delivery to FCT residents, said that the gesture would arrest the rate at which Nigerians travelled outside the country for treatment to other countries.

He called on the hospital to keep up the good work and make sure that they stopped people travelling out of the country to seek medical advice and attention by having a public relations unit for enlightenment to the people.

“If they are going to create a public relations unit that will be apt and very strong to advertise what the hospital has been doing all these while, a lot of us will not go outside the country for treatment. Instead of keeping quiet with all these successes, they will have been going round with leaflets and hand bill’s to show people and enlighten them.

“It is good using this to arrest the tourism of our people travelling outside the shores of Nigeria to look for medical care,” bappah said.