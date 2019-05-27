NEWS
FG , USIP Design 10 Yr Lifespan Military-Civilian Transitory Framework
As President Muhammadu Buhari assumes his second term tomorrow, plans, to consolidate on military gains against Boko Haram with a 10 year lifespan transitory framework away from the military dominance in the North East, with a view to restore civil control of governance and security has been concluded.
This was made known during “a policy Roundtable on Transition from an Environment Dominated by Military Operations to Post – Conflict Civilian-led Governance in the North- East and Lake Chad Basin region “, jointly organised by the Ministry of Interior, the United States Institute of Peace ( USIP)and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).
Recall that the Nigerian military has been deployed on internal missions in most of the country’s thirtysix states to subdue an array of conflicts, especially in the northeast. Because the armed forces, supported by multinational efforts, have significantly degraded the capacity of the Boko Haram insurgency, Nigeria now sees the need to plan for a transition to full civilian authority.
While declaring the programme open, the Minister of Interior Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau (RTD) disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led government has invested so much to usher in a smooth transition and remains hopeful about the prospects for the future.
Dambazau said, ” as a government, our commitment towards the actualisation of durable peace, security , stability and development is very strong and unwavering. This is because we know that peace building requires demonstrable commitment .
He said, “even though we refer to this process of transition as Winning the Peace, following military efforts of pushing Boko Haram from 17 LGAs it occupied pre -May 2015, there are still threats of terrorism and Insurgency, especially with the Lake Chad Basin Region occupied by Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
The Minister further explained that as part of regional effort, the Multi – National Joint Task Force made up of LCBC countries has been put in place to checkmate the activities of insurgents in the Lake Chad Basin region.
According to him, “We must not forget the fact that we are no longer just dealing with Boko Haram but the extended activities of ISIS through ISWA, it’s affiliate.
The Country Manager, Ambassador Zango Abdul who disclosed that the roundtable is the second in a series sad, USIP is indeed reinforcing it’s vision of a world without violent conflict
He said , “it is our firm believe that a peaceful , stable and strong Nigeria is a catalyst for stability and sustainable development on the continent bof Africa.
LEADERSHIP gathered exclusively that the protection architecture for the northeast in the immediate term would be designed to combine the Nigeria Police Force , the NSCDC and the Nigeria Immigration Service in stabilisation and policing.
It’s effectiveness in northeastern Nigeria could be a pilot for potential expansion to other parts of the country , following the optimism that it would address the challenges common to early stages of peacebuilding as well as Nigeria’s particular challenges in law enforcement and justice.
Recall that Nigeria’s development has been hindered since the 1990s by a series of violent conflicts that has fluctuated—and too often escalated—in intensity, ranging from explosive Boko Haram insurgency , clashes between authorities and the Shiite Islamic movement and confrontations between farmers and herders and rowing criminality and cattle rustling.
