BUSINESS
First Bank Promotes Awareness On Fire Security
Nigeria’s premier and leading financial services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that the fourth edition of its Fireside Chat would hold on Friday, 31 May, 2019 at its Digital Innovation Lab in Yaba, Lagos.
The topic: ‘Cyber Security in Digital Payments,’ would be delivered by Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale (Co-Founder of Digital Encode), who is the guest speaker at the event.
The First Bank Fireside Chat had its inaugural edition in 2018 with Tosin Eniolorunda, Founder TeamApt Limited, and subsequently with Ope Adeoye, Managing Partner, 2iLabs, and Bunmi Akinyemiju, MD,Venture Garden Group. The FirstBank Fireside Chat is a congregation of players in the technology and fintech ecosystem.
Lola Ekugo, Head of Digital Innovation Lab at First Bank of Nigeria Limited explained that the FirstBank Fireside Chat is a public conversation that convenes active players and influencers in the technology ecosystem in order to have thought-provoking discussions. These discussions aim to reveal new perspectives on a range of discussion points with a view to pulling out genuinely relevant insights on trends and recent happenings in the industry.
The First Bank Digital Lab is an innovation hub and workspace for stimulating innovative solutions to real-life challenges in the Financial services industry. The Lab would continue to serve as a platform for the bank to collaborate with start-ups looking to innovate around financial systems and create solutions for the Nigerian customer.
According to Chuma Ezirim, the Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, “With the advent of the global village of today’s society, and the growing embrace of cashless transactions across the nook and cranny of the country, the event’s topic was very timely and positioned to reinforce the awareness and education of our customers and Nigerians at large on the fundamentals of staying protected against cyber theft, whilst promoting the seamless use and adaptation to First Bank’s wide-range of technological driven payments products such as WhatsApp banking, FirstMobile.”
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Northern Group Wants Emir Sanusi To Resign
- NEWS15 hours ago
Forensic Professionals Hail Reps Over Passage Of CIFIPN Bill
- SPORTS22 hours ago
Poland 2019: Flying Eagles Arrive Bielsko-Biala For USA Clash
- SPORTS22 hours ago
France 2019: Ebi Sets New Africa Record
- NEWS12 hours ago
My Ultimate Ambition Is To Make Heaven – Amaechi
- NEWS12 hours ago
NEDC Boss Weeps Over Condition Of IDPs In Borno
- NEWS16 hours ago
Ooni Empowers 1,000 Fashion Designers, Urges Them To Be Hardworking
- FEATURES13 hours ago
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria