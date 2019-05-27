Gov. Al-Makura Inaugurates 400-Bed Specialist Hospital In Lafia

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Monday, inaugurated a new complex of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia, to boost health care delivery.

Al-Makura, while inaugurating the new edifice, which increased the capacity of DASH from 200 to 400 beds, said the effort was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to the well-being of the people.

He noted that the hospital had faced enormous challenges in terms of lack of facilities, upsurge in the number of patients and lack of adequate consultants to attend to critical cases.

According to him, these challenges prompted government’s intervention.

“We viewed this situation as unacceptable and decided to take deliberate measures to restructure and transform DASH to a real tertiary referral hospital through the provision of necessary structures and state-of-the-art equipment,’’ the governor said.

He noted that the increase in bed capacity from 200 to 400 was to enable the hospital admit and manage more patients, thereby reducing unwarranted referrals.

Al-Makura said that part of the expansion that received attention was the Radiology Department with the provision of adequate modern and sophisticated machines including Mammogram, Digital X-ray, 4D Ultrasound and a Computerised Tomography Machine (CT Scan machine).

He said this would help in providing optimal services and would reduce the number of patients being referred outside the state for treatment.

According to the governor, the area of manpower also received a boost as the number of consultants in the hospital currently stands at 36 as against 13 at the inception of the hospital.

He said that the new edifice being inaugurated, which comprised eight specialty clinics, 30 offices, a modern library, a conference hall, a seminar room, among others, was geared toward providing a conducive environment for quality service delivery.

“I believe the provision of these facilities will improve the output of consultants, increase the number of patients’ attendants, thereby reducing waiting time and invariably ensure better service delivery,’’ the governor said.

Al-Makura, therefore, called on the management of DASH to ensure maximum use of the facilities for the benefit of the people.

Responding, Dr Hassan Ikrama, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, thanked the governor for the intervention.

Ikrama said the expansion project had surpassed the expectations of the management, especially in the provision of equipment.

He assured the governor, on behalf of the management, that they would reciprocate the gesture through improved health service delivery to the people of the state.