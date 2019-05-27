Gov Okowa Sues for Collaborative Efforts in Fight Against Drug Abuse, Cultism

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has appealed to parents, and others takeholders in child upbringing to join hands with government to wage war against drug abuse, cultism and other social vices in the country.

The Governor who spoke at the 2019 National children’s day celebration in Asaba, pointed out that the theme for this year’s celebration ‘Drug Abuse Among Children’ is most apt for the time and season noting that drug abuse has become national malaise afflicting our youths across the country.

Representated by his deputy, Barr. Burutu Otuaro, governor Okowa noted that children are growing up today in a frightening global environment of moral turpitude, dysfunctional families, breakdown of social values and corrupting influence of the media.

The Governor maintained that childhood is the most important period in the life of an individual especially since it is the period that the foundation is laid and on which the rest of one’s life is later built.

He added, “those who are fortunate to have a good foundation spiritually, morally, and educationally are very likely to do better in life than those who do not”.

He stressed futher that parents should bear in mind that “we are accountable to God on how we discharge our obligations towards the children , knowing very well that our future as a state and nation will be be defined by the quality of today’s children. We should collectively help every child to realise his or her God -given potentials. To my dear child, I call on all of you to say no to drugs and substance abuse.”

He also appealed to parents and guardians to strive and give the best of education to their children and wards for them to be relevant and competitive, and parents should also morally fortify their children and protect them from the wave of dubious moral relativism sweeping across the globe .

The Governor also advised that parents should teach their children the difference between “good and evil and “right and wrong”, remarking that it is inappropriate to leave the upbringing of children in the hands of teachers as children’s freest times occur when they are at home”.

He urged teachers to show greater responsibility towards the children put under their care and that they should avoid leaving the children to go hawking goods and services during school hours

“Our children must also be taught the virtues of hard work, civic obligation, respect to elders, self -reliance, generosity, tolerance and good neighbourliness, Negative values like dependency, parasitism and begging, should be frowned at and discouraged among children. Good moral upbringing is the building block of the foundation for a successful and responsible adulthood.

Continuing: “we will continue to provide the best education through quality schools, teaching aids and materials. Social welfare and the right environment for children and teachers to thrive, we will continue to do more, irrespective of financial constraints because of our firm belief that Education is the greatest legacy to leave behind and our children are the glorious future we envisage.”

School Children from across the state participated in match pass, cultural dance while event climaxed with the cutting of the children day celebration cake by the Deputy Governor amongst politicians, top government functionaries and other invited guests.

Participating schools which emerged first, second and third positions were given prizes at the end of the exercise