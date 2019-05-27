NEWS
Gov Okowa Sues for Collaborative Efforts in Fight Against Drug Abuse, Cultism
HAPPENING NOW
- Gov Okowa Sues for Collaborative Efforts in Fight Against Drug Abuse, Cultism
- Unical Fires 3 Students for Alleged Involvement Criminal Activities
- Families of late journalist receives cash, relief materials from Kebbi NUJ
- Children’s Day: Show Love To Children Living With Disabilities
- Kogi Guber: I Will Exploit Kogi Confluence Potential To It Fullest – Lulu
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
48 Hours To Inauguration, PMB Signs 2019 Budget
- NEWS24 hours ago
My Ultimate Ambition Is To Make Heaven – Amaechi
- POLITICS13 hours ago
A/Ibom APC Elders Write PMB, Kick Against Akpabio’s Nomination
- NEWS24 hours ago
NEDC Boss Weeps Over Condition Of IDPs In Borno
- COLUMNS20 hours ago
Kashim: The War Time Master Builder Does It Again
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
States Bound By Law To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage – FG
- POLITICS12 hours ago
Challenge Before Northern Govs Ahead Of NASS Leadership Election
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kebbi Gov’s Wife Advocates Law Preventing Parents From Sending Children To Beg