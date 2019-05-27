NEWS
Group To Unveil 50,000 Agribusiness Investment Opportunities
Oil Palm Estate Partnership Investment Development Initiative (OPESIDI), in collaboration with Agribusiness Alternative Retirement Target Investment Savings Scheme (AARTISS), said that they are set to unveil 50,000 agribusiness investment opportunities for 50,000 federal government workers across the country.
President of Stocks Minas Agricultural Advocacy Network Africa, Mr. Idoko Joseph, who disclosed to newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, said that the scheme would be officially launched in June, 2019.
Idoko explained that the scheme, which is to be operated in the oil palm plantation value chain, has to do with the establishment of an oil palm estate on a partnership basis of cluster and aggregated indirect farmers.
He added that an investor for the scheme is expected to be a civil servant in Nigeria with steady remuneration or income and have minimum of five years left in service to retire, at the point of subscription to the scheme.
Speaking on the source of funding, Idoko stated that the agribusiness investment scheme is being planned to be financed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), leveraging on the Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF), and targeting tree crop expansion programme in Nigeria.
He said that the total loanable amount of N500, 000 is to be paid to each prospective and registered beneficiary’s investment account, just as it is programmed to be repaid through monthly deduction.
“The agreed monthly deduction from the salary account of the indirect farmer is made payable to the Central Bank of Nigeria as a refund for the total sum of the investment cost.
The organisation then takes over the establishment, management and other operations of the plantation for and on behalf of the indirect cluster farmers for profitable return on investment.”
Earlier in a remark, the chairman, board of trustee of the investment, Sen. Alloysius Etok, said that the initiative is to boost agriculture value chain through mechanized farming, which aimed at ensuring that the off-takers are provided with enabling environment.
