    Keffi Assembly Tussle: No Cause For Concern, Legal Adviser Tells Supporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasarawa State Chapter’s Legal Adviser, Barr Usman Mohammed Elegu has said that there is no cause for concern over the stepping down proceedings concerning the Keffi East Assembly election tussle.

Speaking while allying fears of the party’s supporters, Elegu said there was nothing wrong if the tribunal decided to stepped down proceedings on the matter.

“We are still on elementary proceedings, still settling issues of notice of preliminary objections challenging the jurisdiction. It’s a normal proceeding. If the court has the time, there is nothing wrong with that,” Elegu explained.

The APC candidate for the Keffi East seat has gone to the election tribunal to challenge the election of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Abdulaziz Sule.

But as the Nasarawa State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sets to resume sitting tomorrow on the Keffi East State Assembly tussle, supporters of Engr Mohammed Wada of APC are mobilizing to appear at the sitting in large numbers.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the members are travelling from Keffi to Lafia where the tribunal sitting is taking place.