Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

    Keffi Assembly Tussle: No Cause For Concern, Legal Adviser Tells Supporters

Published

1 min ago

on


The All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasarawa State Chapter’s Legal Adviser, Barr Usman Mohammed Elegu has said that there is no cause for concern over the stepping down proceedings concerning the Keffi East Assembly election tussle.

 

Speaking while allying fears of the party’s supporters, Elegu said there was nothing wrong if the tribunal decided to stepped down proceedings on the matter.

 

“We are still on elementary proceedings, still settling issues of notice of preliminary objections challenging the jurisdiction. It’s a normal proceeding. If the court has the time, there is nothing wrong with that,” Elegu explained.

 

The APC candidate for the Keffi East seat has gone to the election tribunal to challenge the election of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Abdulaziz Sule.

 

But as the Nasarawa State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sets to resume sitting tomorrow on the Keffi East State Assembly tussle, supporters of Engr Mohammed Wada of APC are mobilizing to appear at the sitting in large numbers.

 

LEADERSHIP gathered that the members are travelling from Keffi to Lafia where the tribunal sitting is taking place.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES1 day ago

Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria

Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
FEATURES2 days ago

Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme

The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
FEATURES2 days ago

Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital

Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
FEATURES2 days ago

Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist

John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
FEATURES2 days ago

Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation

In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
FEATURES2 days ago

No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba

Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: