Kogi Guber: I Will Exploit Kogi Confluence Potential To It Fullest – Lulu

Former President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and an aspirant for the Kogi state Governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi has disclosed that he would exploit the confluence status of Kogi state to the fullest if he succeeds in his quest to become the governor of the state.

Lulu said this during a press conference held in Abuja.

He stated that Kogi state is a center of unity connecting the various regions of Nigeria and if strategically developed and promoted could boast the economy of the state and expedite the developmental aspirations of her people.

“We must utilize the advantages of being a confluence state. We can transform the state into a hub for social convergence and cross national integration, with the positive implications it would have on the economy. We must invest in public infrastructures and promote private sector led transformation.

” Also in that regard we would show great interest in the tourism potential of the state to attract foreign investors and generate development.

“We know tourism can provide employment opportunities for our teeming youths raise our internally generated revenue which we know is relatively unimpressive at the moment and will have positive implication on public infrastructures. Tourism if effectively exploited has the potential to transform the state by bringing about radical changes on the socio-economic landscape of the state through the construction of reserves, hotels and other related facilities.

“I have the vision and I am willing to engage professionals. I know that If you are committed and passionate about a thing, then there will be a way. We will work to create the enabling environment for the common man to tap into and be part of the new development agenda,” he said

He also revealed that he joined the race in response to calls by the people across the state who are feed up with the current state of things and that as a grassroot man he could not turn a deaf hear to this pleas.

“It is not about me, it is the people. Everybody feels we should salvage Kogi state. There is a large coalition of stakeholders and citizens of the state who believe that taking into cognizance my past experience, my track records, that i can bring about the much desired turn around in the fortune of the state.

“From these exhortations I have found my strength and I am now more than ever committed to the Kogi project, and I believe collectively we can take her to the next level. I am happy to be giving this opportunity to contest, and God’s willing I will qualify and win,” he added.

Lulu further disclosed that the incumbent governor of the state has failed to carry everybody along and that is because of his lack of transparency and accountability. That he would be coming to further the APC and President Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade by instituting measure that would ensure that what is of kogi is used for the collective good of the people.

He added that even the APC knows the condition that Kogi state is in, so the leadership is determined to field in the most acceptable candidate by ensuring an open and free primary. So it is encouraging all interested stakeholders to participate.

“s far as I am concerned we are going to be transparent and accountable in government and that will minimize the leakages in the system,” he added