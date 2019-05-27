NEWS
Kogi Guber: I Will Exploit Kogi Confluence Potential To It Fullest – Lulu
Former President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and an aspirant for the Kogi state Governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi has disclosed that he would exploit the confluence status of Kogi state to the fullest if he succeeds in his quest to become the governor of the state.
Lulu said this during a press conference held in Abuja.
He stated that Kogi state is a center of unity connecting the various regions of Nigeria and if strategically developed and promoted could boast the economy of the state and expedite the developmental aspirations of her people.
“We must utilize the advantages of being a confluence state. We can transform the state into a hub for social convergence and cross national integration, with the positive implications it would have on the economy. We must invest in public infrastructures and promote private sector led transformation.
” Also in that regard we would show great interest in the tourism potential of the state to attract foreign investors and generate development.
“We know tourism can provide employment opportunities for our teeming youths raise our internally generated revenue which we know is relatively unimpressive at the moment and will have positive implication on public infrastructures. Tourism if effectively exploited has the potential to transform the state by bringing about radical changes on the socio-economic landscape of the state through the construction of reserves, hotels and other related facilities.
“I have the vision and I am willing to engage professionals. I know that If you are committed and passionate about a thing, then there will be a way. We will work to create the enabling environment for the common man to tap into and be part of the new development agenda,” he said
He also revealed that he joined the race in response to calls by the people across the state who are feed up with the current state of things and that as a grassroot man he could not turn a deaf hear to this pleas.
“It is not about me, it is the people. Everybody feels we should salvage Kogi state. There is a large coalition of stakeholders and citizens of the state who believe that taking into cognizance my past experience, my track records, that i can bring about the much desired turn around in the fortune of the state.
“From these exhortations I have found my strength and I am now more than ever committed to the Kogi project, and I believe collectively we can take her to the next level. I am happy to be giving this opportunity to contest, and God’s willing I will qualify and win,” he added.
Lulu further disclosed that the incumbent governor of the state has failed to carry everybody along and that is because of his lack of transparency and accountability. That he would be coming to further the APC and President Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade by instituting measure that would ensure that what is of kogi is used for the collective good of the people.
He added that even the APC knows the condition that Kogi state is in, so the leadership is determined to field in the most acceptable candidate by ensuring an open and free primary. So it is encouraging all interested stakeholders to participate.
“s far as I am concerned we are going to be transparent and accountable in government and that will minimize the leakages in the system,” he added
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
48 Hours To Inauguration, PMB Signs 2019 Budget
-
NEWS24 hours ago
My Ultimate Ambition Is To Make Heaven – Amaechi
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
A/Ibom APC Elders Write PMB, Kick Against Akpabio’s Nomination
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NEDC Boss Weeps Over Condition Of IDPs In Borno
-
COLUMNS20 hours ago
Kashim: The War Time Master Builder Does It Again
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Challenge Before Northern Govs Ahead Of NASS Leadership Election
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
States Bound By Law To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage – FG
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Kebbi Gov’s Wife Advocates Law Preventing Parents From Sending Children To Beg