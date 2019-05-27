Linkage Assurance Strengthens Customer Service Centre

Linkage Assurance Plc has strengthened its Customer Service Centre to ensure that its customers get the best of attention and are able to resolve their complaints without going through many protocols.

The service centre, which has been equipped with state of the art technological infrastructure and more trained personnel, will ensure that customers have unrestricted access to the care officers for any complaint they may have before or after any transaction with the company.

Managing director/CEO of the Assurance Firm, Daniel Braie, while stating speaking at the formal launch of the refurbished Centre at its corporate head office in Lagos said, this is in line with its vision to continue to enhance customer experience.

According to him, “What we have done today is one of the initiatives we have in our strategy to increase customer service experience because as an insurer, customer is the reason we are in business.”

Braie noted that, in the past, customers with complaints were directed to the technical officers concerned but the Firm discovered that allowing the customer care officers to take their complaints and follow through until is resolved gives better experience to the customers.

This initiative is targeted at strengthening the customers’ dispute resolution process and enhances the confidence they have in our activities as an insurance company, he pointed out.

Stating that the centre was launched to provide the company’s customers a platform and channel through which they can register their complaints, he added that, the platform will build confidence in current and prospective customers about the firm’s services and ability to meet their expectations.