Man Jumps To Death From Moving Train In Lagos
There was pandemonium at Ikeja Railway Station yesterday in Lagos as a man who jumped off a Kajola to Apapa bound mass transit fell under the train and had his two legs chopped off.
LEADERSHIP gathered that he was later taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.
He was said to have lost excessive blood due to bleeding and lack of prompt response from relevant government agencies.
According to eye witness account, the man was one of those who hanged on the door of a coach adding that as soon as the train entered Ikeja railway station the man jumped off on motion but missed his steps and in the process fell underneath the train.
LEADERSHIP checks show that Nigerian Railway Corporation raiding squad and Railway Police were on ground at Ikeja to arrest roof top climbers and passengers hanging on the doors.
It was gathered that the victim hurriedly jumped off the train in order to evade arrest.
