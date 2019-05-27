Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

My Ultimate Ambition Is To Make Heaven – Amaechi

Published

1 min ago

on


The minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has stated that having achieved a stellar political career and clocked the age of 54, his ultimate ambition is to make heaven when he dies.

The minister stated this at the thanksgiving and birthday celebration organised and celebrated at St Gabriel Chaplaincy, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Durumi, Abuja.

While giving his testimony, the former governor of Rivers State narrated how he struggled while growing up from the little money his father made and prayed for a Nigeria, where people would have to struggle less to survive.

He also pledged to assist the poor in the church by donating ten bags of rice every month for the next three years, among other donations.

Also, while eulogising her husband, the wife of the minister, Judith Amaechi expressed gratitude to God for sparing her husband’s life to the age of 54.

She also said that she was proud to have witnessed the revolution going on in the rail sector under her husband’s watch and prayed that God would give the minister the ability to do more if given the opportunity to serve again.

Amaechi was born in Ubima, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State to the family of late Elder Fidelis Amaechi and Mrs Mary Amaechi on 27 May, 1965.

Amaechi first office in politics was as secretary of the now defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES13 hours ago

Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria

Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
FEATURES1 day ago

Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme

The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital

Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist

John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation

In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
FEATURES1 day ago

No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba

Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: