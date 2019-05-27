POLITICS
My Ultimate Ambition Is To Make Heaven – Amaechi
The minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has stated that having achieved a stellar political career and clocked the age of 54, his ultimate ambition is to make heaven when he dies.
The minister stated this at the thanksgiving and birthday celebration organised and celebrated at St Gabriel Chaplaincy, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Durumi, Abuja.
While giving his testimony, the former governor of Rivers State narrated how he struggled while growing up from the little money his father made and prayed for a Nigeria, where people would have to struggle less to survive.
He also pledged to assist the poor in the church by donating ten bags of rice every month for the next three years, among other donations.
Also, while eulogising her husband, the wife of the minister, Judith Amaechi expressed gratitude to God for sparing her husband’s life to the age of 54.
She also said that she was proud to have witnessed the revolution going on in the rail sector under her husband’s watch and prayed that God would give the minister the ability to do more if given the opportunity to serve again.
Amaechi was born in Ubima, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State to the family of late Elder Fidelis Amaechi and Mrs Mary Amaechi on 27 May, 1965.
Amaechi first office in politics was as secretary of the now defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.
