NCS Generates N268.8bn In 4 Months

Documents, exclusively obtained by LEADERSHIP have shown that the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), a revenue generating agency of the federal government generated a total of N268,810,705,645.68 billion in the first four months of 2019. The government revenue was remitted into the federation account domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A breakdown of the account documents showed that in January, Customs raised and remitted N78,095,602,735.87 billion.

The figure however dropped in February to N52,073,731,331.48 billion but rose marginally to N68,857,437,418.75 billion in the preceding March before it leaped above budgetary target in April to stand at N71,783,934,158.89 billion.

A detailed analyses of the data revealed that N215,648,833,996 billion was generated from Import duty, while revenue from Excise duty amounted to N35,138,100,769.61 in the four months. Official report of Fees collected stood at N1,120,667.495 in the same period.

According to Customs, some different items that were ceased at both ports and borders were auctioned from January to April. The sum of N47,567,413.49 million was raised from auction sales in the four months under review. They did not give details of items sold in the report that was obtained by our correspondent.

Under Penalty charges, the NCS reported revenue of N56,193.60 thousand, while 2008 to 2012 Common External Tariff (CET) special levy implementation brought in N18855,479,778.29 billion.

All of the above figures are less seven per cent – cost of revenue collection and bank charges. For instances, in April alone, the Service collected the sum of N72,869,248,836.24 billion.

The collection of N N72,869,248,836.24 billion in the month of April 2019 accounts for 103.05 per cent of the 2018 approved monthly budget of N70,710,977,858.08 billion. The figure is higher than March collection of N68,339,465,651.70 by N4,529,783,184.54 or 6.63 per cent. The higher income in the month was attributed to increase in the volume of dutiable imports in the month under review relative to the preceding month.

“The transfer to the Federation Account by the CBN for the month (April) amounted to N71,783,934,158.89 billion, while the charges deducted by the designated banks was N21,860,774.65 million,” the NCS said in the reconciliation statement of collection and transfer to the federation account that was signed by SI Ibrahim on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (rtd).

The comptroller-general of customs had said the Service was determined to beat the N1.1 trillion revenue generation in 2018. The federal government is driving at increasing non-oil revenue to salvage the economy that is currently at a fragile growth rate.

On a different note, the Nigeria’s Military Pensions Board report has shown that the total sum of N8,379,056,930.09 billion was paid as monthly pension to 93,142 military pensioners for the month of February, 2019, directly into the pensioners’ bank accounts.

According to the report, there was a release of funds in the sum of N4,406,440,176.46 billion for gratuity and N615,088,201.10 for death benefit (NOK) during the same month of February this year.