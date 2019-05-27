SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY
NERDC, PPDC Partner Google On Teaching Of Online Safety
The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) and the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) are partnering with Google to develop teacher’s guide in order to support them in teaching of online safety in Nigerian schools.
Speaking at a workshop yesterday in Abuja, the executive secretary, NERDC, Professor Ismail Junaidu said the project is aimed at providing online safety education for Nigerian school children.
While reassuring the commitment of the Council to the successful introduction of the online safety curriculum into Nigerian Primary and Secondary schools, Junaidu who was represented by the Director, Library and Information Centre, NERDC, Dr Nnanna Eleri said between 5th of December, 201 8 and 4th of May, 2019, and with support from Google, they have successfully developed an online safety Curriculum for the teaching of online safety in Nigerian schools.
According to him, “With our material development processes, we are here to develop Teacher’s Guide to support Teachers in the teaching of online safety in Nigerian schools. This is another crucial stage in the entire process of ensuring the effective teaching and learning of online safety in Nigerian schools. As a new Curriculum, the teacher needs assistance on how to effectively teach/implement the online safety in order to achieve the intended outcome.”
The Communications lead, PPDC, Mbanan Mku said once the curriculum is adopted, it will inspire young people to harness their enthusiasm and creativity, and support them to build positive online experiences for everyone. “We want to make sure that every Nigerian Child feels equipped and empowered to make positive decisions when interacting online, be it on gaming sites, messaging apps or Social sharing.”
