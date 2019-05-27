Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Nigeria Entertainment Body Set To Hosts IGP To Dinner/Award Night

Published

1 min ago

on


…Unveils Awareness Campaign

The National President of Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers, Amb. Kenule Nwiya has met with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu in view of the forthcoming Solidarity Concert Dinner/Award Night and official Launch of “Operation Discharge Information Awareness Campaign”, holding at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on the 29th of June 2019.

According to Amb. Kenule, the Launch of Operation Discharge Information Awareness Campaign is an awareness initiative of the CNE for Nigeria Police and other security agencies.

He stated the idea was to improve to resourcefulness and contributions of celebrities in helping security agencies with key informations that can be needful in carrying out their duties more efficiently, especially with the exposition they may have with different kinds of persons in the society.

Thus the initiative and more are one of the idealistic engagements which the national President has remained committed to, so as to improve the Entertainment body and also create platforms for sustainable unity in the industry and amongst Entertainers.

However, the Solidarity Concert Dinner/Award Night and official Launch of “Operation Discharge Information Awareness Campaign” has been organised to laud the remarkable landmark achievements and envisioned initiatives of IGP Mohammed Adamu since his assumption of office.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES22 hours ago

Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria

Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
FEATURES1 day ago

Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme

The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital

Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist

John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation

In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
FEATURES1 day ago

No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba

Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: