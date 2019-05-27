Nigeria Entertainment Body Set To Hosts IGP To Dinner/Award Night

…Unveils Awareness Campaign

The National President of Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers, Amb. Kenule Nwiya has met with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu in view of the forthcoming Solidarity Concert Dinner/Award Night and official Launch of “Operation Discharge Information Awareness Campaign”, holding at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on the 29th of June 2019.

According to Amb. Kenule, the Launch of Operation Discharge Information Awareness Campaign is an awareness initiative of the CNE for Nigeria Police and other security agencies.

He stated the idea was to improve to resourcefulness and contributions of celebrities in helping security agencies with key informations that can be needful in carrying out their duties more efficiently, especially with the exposition they may have with different kinds of persons in the society.

Thus the initiative and more are one of the idealistic engagements which the national President has remained committed to, so as to improve the Entertainment body and also create platforms for sustainable unity in the industry and amongst Entertainers.

However, the Solidarity Concert Dinner/Award Night and official Launch of “Operation Discharge Information Awareness Campaign” has been organised to laud the remarkable landmark achievements and envisioned initiatives of IGP Mohammed Adamu since his assumption of office.